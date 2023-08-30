Chicago Bears claim defensive end Khalid Kareem, defensive back Quindell Johnson

LAKE FOREST – The Bears used their top spot on the waiver wire and claimed defensive end Khalid Kareem and defensive back Quindell Johnson on Wednesday and waived defensive end Terrell Lewis and safety A.J. Thomas.

The Bears have the top spot in the waiver wire due to their league-worst 3-14 last season.

Kareem played in four games for the Indianapolis Colts last season after battling a hamstring injury and had one combined tackle and three quarterback hits. Johnson was signed by the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted rookie out of Memphis and had eight tackles, a sack and a pass breakup in the Rams’ final preseason game.

[ Here is the Chicago Bears’ initial active roster for 2023 season ]

The Bears signed Lewis to the active roster on Jan. 4 after signing him to the practice squad in December. Thomas was part of the practice squad last season and joined the active roster in December. He made four tackles in five games last season.

The team also added 11 players to the practice squad. Defensive linemen Travis Bell and Jalen Harris, linebackers Micah Baskerville and DeMarquis Gates and defensive backs Greg Stroman Jr. and Kendall Williamson all joined the defensive side. Offensive linemen Aviante Collins and Roy Mbaeteka, fullback Robert Burns, tight end Stephen Carlson and wide receiver Nsimba Webster all joined the practice squad on offense.