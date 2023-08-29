Here is the Chicago Bears’ initial active roster for 2023 season

LAKE FOREST – Across the NFL, rosters have been finalized. NFL teams had until 3 p.m. Tuesday to name their 53-man roster, trimming rosters down from 90 players. The Bears had some tough decisions to make at Halas Hall.

The Bears’ roster is technically at 52 player right now. Once the Dan Feeney trade becomes official, Feeney will be the 53rd player on the roster.

This is the second roster that general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus have assembled together. The team is never complete. It’s possible the Bears could claim players who other teams have waived. A year ago, the Bears were quite active on the waiver wire, claiming five additional players. Any such claims will happen Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ roster.

The Bears’ 53-man roster

Quarterback

Tyson Bagent

Justin Fields

Running back

D’Onta Foreman

Khalil Herbert

Travis Homer

Roschon Johnson

Fullback

Khari Blasingame

Wide receiver

Chase Claypool

Velus Jones Jr.

Darnell Mooney

DJ Moore

Tyler Scott

Equanimeous St. Brown

Tight end

Cole Kmet

Marcedes Lewis

Robert Tonyan

Offensive line

Larry Borom

Ja’Tyre Carter

Nate Davis

Teven Jenkins

Braxton Jones

Doug Kramer

Lucas Patrick

Cody Whitehair

Darnell Wright

Defensive line

Andrew Billings

Gervon Dexter

Rasheem Green

Justin Jones

Terrell Lewis

Yannick Ngakoue

Zacch Pickens

Dominique Robinson

DeMarcus Walker

Linebacker

Dylan Cole

Tremaine Edmunds

T.J. Edwards

Jack Sanborn

Noah Sewell

Defensive back

Josh Blackwell

Jaquan Brisker

Kyler Gordon

Elijah Hicks

Eddie Jackson

Jaylon Johnson

Jaylon Jones

Terell Smith

Tyrique Stevenson

A.J. Thomas

Special teams

Trenton Gill (P)

Cairo Santos (K)

Patrick Scales (LS)