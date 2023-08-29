Here is the Chicago Bears’ initial active roster for 2023 season

LAKE FOREST – Across the NFL, rosters have been finalized. NFL teams had until 3 p.m. Tuesday to name their 53-man roster, trimming rosters down from 90 players. The Bears had some tough decisions to make at Halas Hall.
The Bears’ roster is technically at 52 player right now. Once the Dan Feeney trade becomes official, Feeney will be the 53rd player on the roster.
This is the second roster that general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus have assembled together. The team is never complete. It’s possible the Bears could claim players who other teams have waived. A year ago, the Bears were quite active on the waiver wire, claiming five additional players. Any such claims will happen Wednesday.
Here’s a look at the Bears’ roster.
The Bears’ 53-man roster
Quarterback
Tyson Bagent
Running back
D’Onta Foreman
Khalil Herbert
Travis Homer
Roschon Johnson
Fullback
Khari Blasingame
Wide receiver
Velus Jones Jr.
Tyler Scott
Equanimeous St. Brown
Tight end
Marcedes Lewis
Offensive line
Larry Borom
Ja’Tyre Carter
Nate Davis
Braxton Jones
Doug Kramer
Lucas Patrick
Cody Whitehair
Defensive line
Andrew Billings
Rasheem Green
Justin Jones
Terrell Lewis
Yannick Ngakoue
Dominique Robinson
DeMarcus Walker
Linebacker
Dylan Cole
T.J. Edwards
Noah Sewell
Defensive back
Josh Blackwell
Jaquan Brisker
Kyler Gordon
Elijah Hicks
Jaylon Johnson
Jaylon Jones
Terell Smith
A.J. Thomas
Special teams
Trenton Gill (P)
Cairo Santos (K)
Patrick Scales (LS)