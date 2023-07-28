Bears legend Steve McMichael advances to next round of Hall of Fame vote

LAKE FOREST – Bears legendary defensive tackle Steve McMichael is one step closer to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

McMichael advanced to become one of 12 finalists for the “senior” nominees for the 2024 Hall of Fame class. He was one of 31 senior nominees.

Bears team owner Virginia Halas McCaskey failed to advance as one of the 12 “coach/contributor” nominees. Former Bears assistant coach Clark Shaughnessy, who coached the team in the 1950s with George Halas, made it into the top 12. Shaughnessy was the head coach of the Rams and coached in the college ranks.

The coach/contributor nominees and the senior nominees are selected in a separate voting process than the “modern-era” players, who become eligible five years after their NFL careers conclude. Senior nominees consists of players who played their final NFL game no later than 1998.

By Aug. 15, the Hall of Fame’s coach/contributor committee will narrow the list down to one nominee to be considered for the Class of 2024. By Aug. 22, the seniors committee will narrow its list down to as many as three senior player nominees.

McMichael, 65, was an All-Pro defensive lineman for the Super Bowl XX champion Bears during the 1985 season. He played for the Bears from 1981-93 and went to two Pro Bowls. McMichael totaled 95 sacks over a 15-year career, including 92.5 as a member of the Bears. McMichael, nicknamed Mongo, also became a pro wrestler after his NFL career and was a frequent presence on Chicago sports talk radio for many years.

McMichael announced in April 2021 that he was battling ALS.

The Hall of Fame’s modern-era nominees are typically announced in November. Bears return specialist Devin Hester could be nominated again after his first two nominations fell short.