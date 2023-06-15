Chicago Bears rave about Justin Fields’ leadership, new connection with DJ Moore

LAKE FOREST – Even quarterback Justin Fields is surprised by how quickly he has developed chemistry with new top receiver DJ Moore.

Through three weeks of organized team activities, plus three days of veteran minicamp this week, Moore has looked like Fields’ favorite weapon.

“It did come on quickly,” Fields said Thursday at Halas Hall. “I didn’t really expect anything because it’s different for each guy, but I feel like, with DJ, his body language is pretty easy to read. Really early on we communicated on how we want each route ran and stuff like that.”

The Bears wrapped up the final practice of minicamp on Thursday, with Fields slinging touchdown passes in a short, red-zone heavy practice. The Bears will now head into more than a month-long break before training camp begins in late July. Players are basically on their own for the next few weeks.

Fields has had the better part of a month to get to know his new weapon. The Bears traded for Moore in the deal that sent the No. 1 overall draft pick to Carolina in March. He has averaged more than 1,000 receiving yards every year during his five-year NFL career so far.

Moore has looked like a reliable pass-catcher who Fields appears to be comfortable throwing the ball in nearly all situations. At the same time, the QB has been having to work without receivers Chase Claypool and Darnell Mooney.

Mooney is still sidelined by the ankle injury that ended his 2022 season early. Claypool is dealing with what has been characterized as a minor soft-tissue injury. He missed the past two weeks after starting the offseason program healthy.

Missing time in the spring doesn’t set off any alarms, but it is useful practice time missed.

“I feel like when Chase was practicing with us, we did get that down a little bit,” Fields said. “I think he grew tremendously from last year until now. So, I think we got a base in. With Mooney, I feel like I’m already connected with Mooney, so that’s fine. But it’s just going to be great having those guys back on the field and having them healthy for training camp.”

Offensive lineman Teven Jenkins, who was drafted with Fields in 2021, said Fields is commanding the offense “like a 10-year vet.” There’s no mistaking who is running the offense during Bears practices – it’s the 24-year-old quarterback.

“Just seeing how he commands that huddle and what he wants to see out of all of us, it’s like a wake-up call for me to see that I need to start pushing myself to get on his level because he’s demanding that sort of effort out of all of us,” Jenkins said.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said that confidence and that leadership transcends offense and defense.

“[He’s] able to bring guys together and then crossing the aisle,” Eberflus said. “We really don’t have an aisle here at the Bears. We’re all Chicago Bears, so it’s important that he’s working with the defensive guys and talking to those guys. Those guys all respect him because of his work ethic.”

On the field, Fields’ biggest focus has been his footwork and timing this offseason. He learned a whole new footwork technique for this offense when Eberflus and the staff came in last year.

All that work appears to be paying off. He knows how the plays should look, it’s more a matter of getting the timing right with his pass catchers.

“It’s quicker, it’s faster, it’s more precise,” Eberflus said. “Again, that comes down to his experience and his work ethic.”

Fields is flying to France this weekend to partake in a youth football camp along with Green Bay QB Jordan Love and Cleveland QB Deshaun Watson. Fields said this will be his first trip to Europe.

After he returns, he plans to get together with some of his Bears receivers in mid-July down in Florida for some extra throwing sessions.

Taking attendance: Participation in practice remained the same as the previous two days. Claypool, Mooney and linebacker Jack Sanborn were among the players who did not participate. Mooney and Sanborn are rehabbing injuries suffered late last season.

Cornerback Terell Smith, linebacker Sterling Weatherford, receiver Joe Reed, tight end Chase Allen and defensive lineman Jalyn Holmes also did not participate.

Fields’ best throws during the red-zone session might have been touchdown passes to tight ends Robert Tonyan and Cole Kmet in the corners of the end zone. Fields appeared to be comfortable throwing to his big tight ends.