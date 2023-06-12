Five questions facing the Chicago Bears at veteran minicamp this week

The Bears head into the final week of their spring practice session this week at Halas Hall in Lake Forest. Players will return for veteran minicamp, which includes three days of non-padded practices.

Veteran minicamp is the only portion of the spring practice period that is mandatory for veteran NFL players. Players can be fined for skipping these practices. The Bears will likely have a drama-free week, though, after their most notable spring absences – cornerback Jaylon Johnson and right guard Nate Davis – returned for OTAs last week.

Barring something unexpected, the Bears should have most of their key players participating. Here’s what to watch for this week. Practices begin Tuesday.

1. Can anything slow the DJ Moore hype train?

Already, new receiver DJ Moore looks like the reliable, dynamic receiver who the Bears have been missing over the past two seasons. It’s best not to overreact to practices in shorts, particularly in early June. That being said, Moore looked like the real deal in the three previous practices that were open to members of the media.

Keep in mind, Darnell Mooney remains out as he rehabs his ankle and Chase Claypool has missed time with a minor injury. So, yeah, of course Moore looks good.

But, so far, the Bears defense has had trouble keeping the ball out of Moore’s hands. He seemingly catches everything thrown his way.

2. Chase Claypool’s progress

Speaking of receivers, this week could be a chance to see more from Claypool. His coaches and teammates are saying all the right things about him, but there hasn’t been much to go off of during the open practices. Claypool has been out with a soft-tissue injury, and it’s probable that he won’t practice this week either.

If he does return, though, this week could give a glimpse into how his game is progressing.

“His positivity, his optimism coming into this thing, and his attack and his approach to how he’s trying to learn this thing is really cool to see,” offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said.

Mooney will remain sidelined for now, but Eberflus said last week that he’s on pace to return for training camp.

“[Chase Claypool’s] positivity, his optimism coming into this thing, and his attack and his approach to how he’s trying to learn this thing is really cool to see.” — Luke Getsy, Bears offensive coordinator

3. Can Tyrique Stevenson hold down a starting spot?

Rookie second-round draft pick Tyrique Stevenson has seen a lot of opportunity with the first-team defense during OTAs. The Bears are shifting Kyler Gordon to the nickel full-time. That means Stevenson has a chance to compete for a starting role as a boundary corner. His primary competition is veteran corner Kindle Vildor.

Rookie corners tend to be weak links in any defense. Offenses try to expose them. If Stevenson wins a starting job this summer, opponents will certainly test him.

The Bears have not shied away from throwing him into the fire early.

“He uses his length well,” cornerbacks coach Jon Hoke said. “He’s really, really instinctive. He has a way of getting his hands on a lot of footballs.”

4. How is the O-line gelling?

With Davis back after not attending the first two weeks of OTAs, the offensive line can finally begin to work with its expected starting five: Braxton Jones at left tackle, Teven Jenkins at left guard, Cody Whitehair at center, Davis at right guard and Darnell Wright at right tackle.

“You want them to get fundamentally better, you want them to understand what they are trying to accomplish, how they fit together in combinations, responsibilities in protection, and then you just want the guys to create a bond,” offensive line coach Chris Morgan said.

One sticking point will be how is Jenkins handling the transition from right guard to left guard? Another will be how is Wright, the No. 10 overall draft pick, faring in his first NFL practices.

5. How do Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards look together?

The Bears have completely revamped the linebacker position with the additions of free agents Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards. Those two will team up with returning rookie starter Jack Sanborn.

So what does this look like in action? Edmunds’ length is already being noticed on the field during OTAs.

“He looks like he’s 6-8 out there, especially with a helmet on,” safety Jaquan Brisker joked.

Edmunds’ presence as an elite coverage linebacker should help the secondary. That’s why the Bears are paying him $72 million over four years.

Linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi said that Edwards’ versatility means he can play all over the field.

“They’ve seen a lot,” Borgonzi said of his two new linebackers. “This is a different system, but there’s a lot of similarities to where they were at before, so I think there was a lot of carryover. I think they were able to come in and understand right away and play fast.”