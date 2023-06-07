Chicago Bears S Eddie Jackson returns for 1st time since late-November injury

LAKE FOREST – Two-time Pro Bowl safety Eddie Jackson returned to the practice field for the Bears this week for the first time since injuring his foot Nov. 27 against the New York Jets.

Jackson sat out the first two weeks of organized team activities at Halas Hall, but was back on the practice field Wednesday during a session that was open to members of the media. Jackson suffered a Lisfranc injury during a Week 12 game at MetLife Stadium late last season. The injury didn’t require surgery.

“Eddie has worked his tail off to get back to where he is,” Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said. “He’s in really good shape for working with the rehab staff and I want to commend those guys, the training staff, of getting him back and commend Eddie also for the hard work that he’s put in to get to this point.”

The injury cut short what had been a resurgent season for Jackson. Eberflus’ 4-3 scheme appeared to work wonders for Jackson, who had gone two years without an interception. Through the first 12 games of the season, Jackson had four interceptions, two forced fumbles and 80 combined tackles. He was leading the NFC in Pro Bowl votes at his position before the injury struck his name from the ballot.

Jackson, who was not available for comment Wednesday, worked his way back into individual drills earlier in the week, according to Eberflus, and was a limited participant in team drills Wednesday.

As for another injured star, receiver Darnell Mooney remains sidelined by the ankle injury that he suffered in that same Nov. 27 game against the Jets. Mooney’s injury did require surgery. He’s working his way back, according to the team, but still has not participated in OTAs.

Eberflus indicated Wednesday that Mooney should be healthy in time for the start of training camp in late July.

“He’s right on track and we anticipate him going as soon as possible,” Eberflus said. “He’s going to have a great summer and he’s really amped up for that summer to get ready for training camp. So we’ll see where it is and, barring any setbacks, he’ll be ready.”

No holdout, yet: Like Jackson, cornerback Jaylon Johnson also returned to practice after missing the first two weeks of OTAs. Johnson emphatically denied that he was skipping practice in order to push for a new contract.

“Anybody who knows me, that’s not my character,” Johnson said.

The 24-year-old corner is entering the final year of his rookie contract and could stand to see a huge pay raise if he inks a contract extension. But Johnson remained in Fresno, California, the past two weeks in order to spend time with his 3-year-old daughter and help organize his charity golf event, not because he was holding out for a new deal.

Johnson’s daughter lives in California and they don’t see each other much during the football season.

“I’m putting my heart into my daughter,” Johnson said. “When it comes to the offseason, I take that serious. I communicated that to the coaches and they understood and, hopefully, respected it. At the end of the day, I’m going to be there for my daughter because they can find another corner, my daughter can’t find another dad. I take pride in that.”

“I’m putting my heart into my daughter. When it comes to the offseason, I take that serious.” — Jaylon Johnson, Bears cornerback

Johnson had been participating in meetings virtually, though not participating in practice. On Wednesday, he didn’t appear to have any limitations during practice.

At the same time, Johnson, who is currently looking for a new agent, said he’s “100%” interested in extending his contract with the Bears. It’s possible those discussions could heat up prior to the season.

[ What might a Jaylon Johnson extension look like for the Chicago Bears? ]

Other attendance notes: Another notable return Wednesday was new guard Nate Davis, who had skipped two weeks of OTAs. Davis signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Bears in March and is expected to be their starting right guard.

Receiver Chase Claypool was not present Wednesday and has been dealing with a soft-tissue injury during OTAs. He has been sitting out as a precaution.

Even though Claypool hasn’t been participating, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said he has seen a more comfortable Claypool. Late last season, Claypool dealt with a knee injury and was rarely on the field at the same time as Fields in December, due to injuries both of them had to work through.

“Comfortability within the building, whether that’s being around the head coach, being around us on the offensive staff, his teammates, and then most importantly, Justin,” Getsy said. “I think that relationship is always the most important – the quarterback/receiver relationship. I think all that’s improving. As far as his knowledge of what’s going on around him, that’s improving.”