Who did the Bears select in the 2023 NFL Draft?

LAKE FOREST – The three-day marathon is over. The 2023 NFL Draft came to an end Saturday.

All in all, the Bears and general manager Ryan Poles added talent up and down the roster. Notably, they added Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright with the 10th overall pick on Thursday.

But they weren’t done there. All in all, they added 10 new players to the roster. Here’s the complete list of players drafted by the Bears.

First round (10th overall): Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

Second round (53rd overall): Gervon Dexter Sr., DT, Florida

Second round (56th overall): Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami

Third round (64th overall): Zacch Pickens, DT, South Carolina

Fourth round (115th overall): Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas

Fourth round (133rd overall): Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati

Fifth round (148th overall): Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon

Fifth round (165th overall): Terell Smith, CB, Minneosta

Seventh round (218th overall): Travis Bell, DT, Kennesaw State

Seventh round (258th overall): Kendall Williamson, S, Stanford

The Bears found help on both sides of the ball. They spent three picks on defensive tackles, two on cornerbacks, added an offensive tackle, a receiver, a running back, a linebacker and a safety.

They did not find any help at edge rusher, which was one of their biggest needs. The Bears had a league-worst 20 sacks last season. The team still has $35 million in salary cap space, and some veteran free agents remain unsigned. It’s also possible there will be several surprise cuts from other teams in the coming months.

The Bears had 15 rookies on the 53-man roster in Week 1 last year. They were not afraid to play young players. With the team in the midst of a significant rebuild, that could remain the case in 2023.

Wright, the first-round pick, has a chance to start immediately at the right tackle position. Stevenson could compete for a cornerback spot right away. Dexter and Pickens should be in the rotation on the defensive line. Johnson and Scott have a chance to contribute right away on offense.