Shaw Local’s 2023 NFL draft preview: Quarterbacks

The NFL Draft conversation always starts and ends with the quarterbacks.

Even though the Bears, with QB Justin Fields firmly in place for 2023, are not even remotely in the market for a first-round QB, the quarterback position will continue to drive the draft conversation and possibilities.

Several QBs should be drafted prior to the Bears’ first pick at No. 9 overall. If one of the top four remains on the board at No. 9, might the Bears look to trade the pick? And would the Bears consider adding a QB later in the draft?

Here’s a look at the quarterbacks available in this year’s draft.

Day one prospects

Bryce Young Alabama quarterback Bryce Young celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass during the second half of the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State Dec. 31 in New Orleans. (Butch Dill/AP)

1. Bryce Young, Alabama

The former Heisman Trophy winner has put up incredible numbers over two seasons as a starter: more than 8,000 passing yards, 79 touchdowns passes and only 12 interceptions. If Young (5-10, 204) were a few inches taller, he would be a shoo-in for the top pick.

2. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Like Young, Stroud (6-3, 214) threw for more than 8,000 yards in two seasons as a starter with 85 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions. His physical stature could make him a more preferable choice for the first overall pick.

3. Anthony Richardson, Florida

Richardson is an athletic freak, especially for his position. His size, athleticism and arm are putting him in the conversation for a top-five pick, even with only one full season as the starter at Florida. Richardson (6-4, 244) could benefit from landing with a team that doesn’t need him to start as a rookie.

4. Will Levis, Kentucky

Levis (6-4, 229) checks all the boxes in terms of size and arm strength, and he has two years of experience as a starter in a pro-style offense at Kentucky. He had a so-so 2022 season, but he lost his top receiver and his offensive coordinator from the season prior.

Day two prospects

5. Tanner McKee, Stanford

McKee (6-6, 231) has the size to be an NFL passer, though he’s not particularly athletic compared to some of his peers on this list. He has a strong arm and shouldn’t have trouble making throws. His poor mobility can get him into trouble when the pocket collapses. McKee threw for 28 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, while making 21 starts over the past two seasons.

6. Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Hooker (6-3, 217) tore his ACL near the end of last season and is already 25 years old. Those two facts will work against his draft stock. Prior to the injury, he led one of the top offenses in college football. He threw for 3,135 yards with 27 touchdowns and two interceptions in 11 games last season. He was a reliable runner, too.

Day three prospects

Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell throws a pass against Wisconsin during the 2021 season. (Michael Conroy/AP)

7. Aidan O’Connell, Purdue

O’Connell (6-3, 213) threw for more than 7,000 yards in two seasons as the starter for the Boilermakers. That included 50 touchdowns and 24 interceptions. Primarily a pocket passer, O’Connell throws with good accuracy in the short and intermediate areas and is willing to take what the defense gives him. That’s usually what teams want in a backup QB.

8. Stetson Bennett, Georgia

Bennett (5-11, 192) doesn’t have NFL size, but proved he could play the position in leading Georgia to back-to-back national titles. He played his best in the biggest games, something that will certainly draw the attention of NFL teams. Bennett will turn 26 during next season and was arrested in January for public intoxication. Still, there could be a place for him as a backup.

9. Clayton Tune, Houston

Tune (6-2, 220) had three and a half seasons of starting experience at Houston and was a team captain for most of his career. He tossed 104 touchdowns, compared to 41 interceptions, over the course of his career. He performed well in agility tests at the combine and rushed for more than 500 yards last season.

Best fits for the Bears

The Bears are not in the market for a first-round quarterback. They are committed to Fields for the 2023 season. They signed backup P.J. Walker in free agency and brought back Nathan Peterman as a third option.

Given all the areas of need, it would be a surprise to see the Bears draft a QB on day one or two. If they do take a quarterback, which is no sure thing, it would probably be a day-three pick. Tune or O’Connell could make for a good developmental QB to stash on the practice squad for a year. It’s hard to know how Bennett’s game (particularly his size) will translate to the NFL.