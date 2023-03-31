Four things we learned about Chicago Bears at NFL owners meetings

The NFL owners meetings wrapped up this week in Phoenix, with plenty of juicy tidbits to go around.

Notably, the Washington Commanders are moving closer and closer to being sold by owner Dan Snyder, with several known bidders showing interest. The league has several new rules, including the approval of the No. 0 on jerseys. Follow this link for more on the latest rule changes.

Below are four takeaways for the Bears, who are in the midst of a momentous offseason.

1. Poles fielded four serious offers for No. 1 draft pick

General manager Ryan Poles said the Bears received four “good offers” for the No. 1 overall draft pick. Ultimately, they traded the pick to Carolina for receiver DJ Moore and a handful of draft picks, including the No. 9 overall pick this year and Carolina’s 2024 first-round pick.

What put Carolina over the top was that the Panthers were serious about paying what it would take to move up, and that deal included a young playmaker in Moore.

“The fact that there was a young receiver, who had consistent production, who had been healthy and was a great person, as well, to add into the mix really kind of took it over the top for me,” Poles said.

Poles and his team are hard at work on draft prep ahead of the first round on April 27.

2. Eberflus loves his new linebackers

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was high on Tremaine Edmunds when Edmunds was coming out of Virginia Tech in 2018. Eberflus’ Colts went with offensive lineman Quenton Nelson during that draft, which allowed the Bills to trade up for Edmunds at No. 16 overall.

Now, Edmunds is fresh off signing his four-year, $72 million contract with the Bears in free agency. Edmunds length – he measures in at 6-foot-5, 250 pounds – is what makes him so valuable in the middle of the defense.

“That big body presence in the middle, in between the hashes there, that’s where a lot of the throws go, and it really deters that,” Eberflus said. “His size and length, he has tremendous range in there as a pass defender.”

Edmunds will team up with Lake Villa native T.J. Edwards, the former Eagles linebacker who the Bears signed.

3. Stadium project may come into better focus in April

Kevin Warren Kevin Warren speaks during an introductory news conference after being named the Chicago Bears new President & CEO at Halas Hall in Lake Forest on Jan. 17. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

New Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren will officially begin his new job April 17. Since the Bears closed on the 326-acre Arlington Heights property in February, it has been quiet on the stadium front. What exactly happens next remains unclear. The Bears have maintained that closing on the property doesn’t automatically mean that they will build a stadium in Arlington Heights.

That’s where Warren comes in. He has experience going through this process once before with U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis when he was in charge of the Minnesota Vikings. Warren will lead the analysis of the Arlington Heights land, helping determine if the team should continue to pursue a stadium there.

“It needs to be thorough,” team chairman George McCaskey said at the owners meetings. “It needs to be thoughtful. I don’t have a timeline. And this is where Kevin’s experience is going to be helpful, because he knows there are ebbs and flows, ups and downs.”

4. Lamar Jackson’s situation

At almost the exact moment that Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh sat down for his interview session in Phoenix, quarterback Lamar Jackson tweeted that he had asked the Ravens for a trade earlier in March. It was the latest hammer in a months-long saga as Jackson attempts to secure a new contract. The Ravens franchise tagged him in February, using the non-exclusive tag, which means other teams can negotiate with Jackson. If a team agreed to a contract with Jackson and the Ravens weren’t willing to match it, the other team would have to give Baltimore two first-round picks.

This doesn’t necessarily affect the Bears, but it could in the sense that the rival Detroit Lions are one of the few teams well positioned to make such a trade for Jackson. The Lions have two first-round picks this year and two second-round picks. They also still hold their 2024 first-round pick. The Lions have said publicly that they’re happy with Jared Goff at quarterback, but a former MVP in Jackson would be a clear upgrade for a team that expects to be competitive next season.

Additionally, however this is resolved, it will have ramifications around the league. Jackson wants a guaranteed contract similar to Deshaun Watson’s five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed deal. Whether Jackson does or doesn’t get what he’s looking for, it could have ramifications over the next several years, particularly for similar running quarterbacks – including a well-known one who plays in Chicago.

Running quarterbacks put their bodies at risk more often than pocket passers. Teams have to weigh those risks at the negotiating table.