Hub Arkush: The 2023 draft is loaded with the Bears’ greatest need

When you are the worst team in the NFL, which the Bears were in 2022, there is no position at which you don’t have a need.

Some needs, however, are greater than others.

Among the team’s greatest needs coming out of last season were receiver, linebacker, offensive line and defensive line. With those positions already strengthened through free agency and trade, it’s easy to identify where the Bears have to be most focused heading into the draft.

Last season, the Bears had one of the worst defenses in the league and the worst pass rush, which leaves no question what the club’s greatest need is right now.

The Bears’ 20 sacks last season ranked 32nd in the league. The Raiders with 21 and Falcons with 27 were the only other two teams with fewer than 30 on the season.

It is worth noting for a couple of obvious reasons the best pass rushing club in the league last year was the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles with 70 sacks, just two short of the all-time league record notched by the 1984 Bears.

In fact, that Bears crew was the best pass rushing team in the history of the game, notching a fourth best 70 sacks in 1987 and a 12th best 64 in 1985 when they won the Super Bowl.

The Bears need edge rushers again, several actually, and fortunately for them it is the best – or at least deepest – position in the first two or three rounds of this year’s draft.

The top prospect at the position is Alabama’s Will Anderson. At 6-foot-4 and 253 pounds, he is without question the No. 1 prospect at the position. Interestingly, the name I’ve heard him compared to by the most NFL scouts and draft experts is Khalil Mack, himself originally the fifth overall pick in the 2014 draft. Mack went on to become the 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and in 2018 he received the largest free agent contract ($141 million) ever awarded at that time by the Bears.

Unfortunately, while Anderson could go fifth, too – he’ll probably go sooner – he won’t last past No. 5, and while the Bears could trade up in the first round, it would be too expensive for them to trade into the top five, giving up valuable picks when there are so many other excellent prospects at the position who will be there when the Bears pick at No. 9.

Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson and Clemson’s Myles Murphy are arguably the next two best prospects. Both have been flying up draft boards since the combine. Both could also be gone by No. 9, but at least one will most likely still be available.

Murphy (6-5, 268) and Wilson (6-6, 271) both are special athletes and either would be considered strong value at No. 9.

Here is where it gets really interesting, however, as the Bears not only could consider trading up from 9th, they could also trade down. They would add several more high picks and still get top talent at the position.

At least three more edge rushers – and possibly four – are likely to go in the second half of the first round.

There is Georgia’s Nolan Smith, Iowa State’s Will McDonald, Kansas State’s Felix Anudike-Uzomah – who is my favorite in this group as last season’s Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year – and perhaps the most interesting of all, Iowa’s Lukas Van Ness.

You’ll be hearing more from my Shaw Local colleague Sean Hammond and me about Van Ness in the coming weeks. As in keeping with Bears GM Ryan Poles’ attraction to hometown guys, Van Ness played his high school ball at Barrington. At 6-5 and 272 pounds, there are a number of reasons to believe his best football still is in front of him.

It’s quite possible to believe the Bears’ next great pass rusher could come from their picks at No. 53, 61 or 64. Auburn’s Derick Hall, LSU’s B.J. Ojulari, Northwestern’s Adetomiwa Adelawore – another local connection – and Georgia Tech’s Keion White all are worthy of mid-second to top third-round picks.

Finally, I have a few later-round lesser-known studs for you to think about. Notre Dame’s Isaiah Foskey is gaining traction and could easily be a Day 2 pick [possibly even a Day 1 pick if trends continue]. Add in my two sleepers of the year, USC’s Tuli Tuipulotu and UCLA’s Laiatu Latu, and I think all three could be special.

Every one of these kids can rush the passer and every one will get a chance to do it in the NFL. It should be fun to see which ones do it best, and which, if any, end up at Halas Hall.