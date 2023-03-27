If Chicago Bears want to trade down again, here’s 4 teams who might be looking to move up

All options remain on the table for Bears general manager Ryan Poles. Even after trading out of the No. 1 overall pick, the Bears could still potentially trade back again on draft day next month.

Poles said there are “probably six or seven” top prospects in the 2023 draft. If none of his top prospects drop to him at No. 9, he could be looking to move the pick. Poles has put a priority on assembling future draft picks. Trading out of the top 10 could possibly net him another first-round pick in 2024 (yes, that would give him three), depending how far down he trades.

The big question would be who are teams trading up for? As with the draft every year, the quarterbacks are the most likely candidates. Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis are generally considered the top QB prospects.

Young and Stroud will be long gone by No. 9. If Richardson or Levis drops to No. 9, the Bears will be in prime position to move back.

So who might be buying? Here’s a few potential trade partners.

Tennessee Titans (No. 11)

The Titans have a new general manager and veteran QB Ryan Tannehill is entering the final year of his contract. Tennessee drafted Malik Willis with a third-round pick last year, but he is far from a sure thing moving forward.

If a QB drops to the Bears at No. 9, the Titans could stand pat and hope he drops to No. 11, but both the Bears and the Eagles (who hold the No. 10 pick) could be looking to sell. Trading back two spots probably wouldn’t net the Bears a first-round pick next year, but it could net them an additional second- or third-round pick.

Washington Commanders (No. 16)

Washington’s current QB room looks like this: Jacoby Brissett, Jake Fromm, Sam Howell. Howell, a fifth-round pick last year, started one game in 2022. The Commanders need a clear direction at the quarterback position. Eight different QBs have started for Ron Rivera’s team in three seasons. Howell or Brissett are the front-runners to win the job right now, but Brissett is not a long-term answer and Howell has to answer a lot of questions.

The Commanders might say they’re happy with that group, but if a top QB prospect slips to the back half of the top 10, Washington might be willing to move up to grab him.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 19)

The Buccaneers have two quarterbacks under contract: Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask. Signing Mayfield makes sense for a team trying to remain competitive after Tom Brady. The Bucs have too many talented players and play in far too winnable of a division to blow it up yet.

But they also need a plan at the most important position. Trask, a 2021 second-round pick, has attempted nine passes in two years behind Brady. If Trask is going to win the job, now is the time. It could make a lot of sense for the Bucs to take a swing at a QB in the draft.

Minnesota Vikings (No. 23)

Preface this by saying that the Bears would be highly unlikely to make a deal that might help out a division rival. Kirk Cousins is entering his final year under contact in Minnesota. The Vikings are probably going to do all they can to maximize this season. This is an organization that believes it can compete for the Super Bowl now. But there’s still an outside chance they could try to make their move for a young QB now. The only other QB under contract besides Cousins is journeyman backup Nick Mullens.

The Vikings would likely have to give up the 23rd pick and a 2024 first-round pick to move into the top 10. But doing so would give them a clear succession plan for when they move on from Cousins, possibly as soon as next offseason.