Who did the Chicago Bears get in free agency?

Who just signed with the Bears

By John Sahly
Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles speaks during a news conference, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Halas Hall in Lake Forest.

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles speaks during a news conference at Halas Hall in Lake Forest. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

The Chicago Bears have been busy in free agency so far. In the first days that Bears GM Ryan Poles has been allowed to negotiate with free agents, he has put to use the Bears significant amount of salary cap available to him.

Poles has reportedly agreed to the following deals:

The Bears also announced Tuesday that they have signed long snapper Patrick Scales and fullback Khari Blasingame to contract extensions.

Also, running back David Montgomery has reportedly signed a three-year, $18 million deal with the Detroit Lions.

Before Friday’s trade with Carolina, the Bears had $98 million to spend in 2023. As of Tuesday, that number is down to $44.9 million, according to OverTheCap.com.

Here’s what the salary cap hit looks like on some of the Bears new additions in 2023:

  • WR D.J. Moore: $20.1 million
  • LB Tremaine Edmunds: $14.7 million
  • OG Nate Davis: $6.9 million
  • DE DeMarcus Walker: $6.4 million
  • LB T.J. Edwards: $5 million

Moore will be the highest-paid player on the team in 2023, ahead of safety Eddie Jackson. Edmunds will surpass Jackson as the highest-paid defender in 2024.

Edmunds, Davis, Walker and Edwards all will cost more money against the cap in 2024 than they do in 2023.

Bears beat reporter Sean Hammond continues to have live updates throughout free agency and what Poles and the Bears are up to here.

