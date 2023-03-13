Live updates: Chicago Bears 2023 free agency news and notes

The phones will begin ringing at 11 a.m. Monday.

NFL free agency is here. While teams and free agent players cannot officially agree to anything until 3 p.m. Wednesday, they are allowed to hold preliminary talks beginning at 11 a.m. Monday. Many handshake agreements will be made before free agency technically begins Wednesday.

With nearly $70 million in available salary cap space, Bears general manager Ryan Poles has more money to spend than any other NFL team. Coming off a 3-14 season, the Bears also have plenty of needs, too.

Bears fans can catch up on everything they need to know ahead of free agency below, and stay here all week long for live updates on NFL free agency.

How does last week’s trade impact free agency?

Poles executed a blockbuster trade that sent the No. 1 overall draft pick to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for the No. 9 overall pick, the No. 61 overall pick, a first-round pick next year, a second-round pick in 2025 and wide receiver D.J. Moore.

With Friday’s blockbuster trade, Bears GM Ryan Poles is now a serious player at the NFL’s highest level, and anyone who believes there aren’t more deals coming probably isn’t paying attention.https://t.co/oCQVrWJsRH — Hub Arkush (@Hub_Arkush) March 11, 2023

Including Moore in the deal was an added bonus on top of the haul of draft picks. What it primarily means for free agency is that the Bears no longer need a top-end receiver. That is a good thing because this year’s free agent receiver class is generally considered weak.

The trade doesn’t necessarily impact what the Bears might want to do at other positions. It does mean they have about $20 million less to spend in 2023 than they did a few days ago, but they still have more available cap space than any other team by about $13 million.

Who are the Bears’ impending free agents?

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery looks to get by Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds on Dec. 24 at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Running back David Montgomery is the most notable player on the Bears’ roster who is testing the free agent market. With several high-profile running backs receiving the franchise tag last week, Montgomery figures to be one of – if not the – top running back on the free agent market.

That could mean he sees a big pay day.

Other Bears players hitting free agency include linebacker Nicholas Morrow, defensive tackle Angelo Blackson, safety DeAndre Houston-Carson, tackle Riley Reiff, receiver Byron Pringle and receiver N’Keal Harry, among others.

[ What might a David Montgomery extension look like for the Chicago Bears? ]

Which teams have the most money to spend?

Even after trading for Moore and his $20 million salary cap hit, the Bears still have the most cap space among all 32 NFL teams.

Per OverThe Cap.com, the Bears have up to $75 million to spend in 2023 (these figures are as of Monday morning). The Falcons have the second-most with $62 million in free cap space.

The Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots and Denver Broncos all have more than $30 million in cap space available for the 2023 season.

What are the Bears looking for in free agency?

The Bears have many positions of need. They will likely be looking for help on both the offensive and defensive lines. They could also seek additional talent at wide receiver and at linebacker.

With only 20 sacks last season, the Bears finished dead last among 32 teams and could be looking to make a serious investment at defensive end and defensive tackle. They are likely in pretty good shape at safety and cornerback, but could look to add talent at linebacker.

Offensively, there are several quality tackles available in free agency who could bolster the protection for Bears quarterback Justin Fields. The focus on offense will likely remain in the trenches. With Moore, Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool, the Bears are likely feeling good about the wide receiver position. They could still seek to add some cheap pass-catchers for additional depth.

[ Chicago Bears free agency preview: Here are 10 options for Matt Eberflus’ defense ]

[ Chicago Bears free agency preview: Here’s 10 options for Luke Getsy’s offense ]

What is Ryan Poles’ strategy?

In his first offseason in charge of the team last year, Poles was highly conservative in free agency. The Bears signed only a couple of players to multi-year deals. Poles knew the 2022 season would be a reset year. There was no point in spending big if the goal was to tear things down.

Even with $75 million in cap space now, Poles has cautioned that he will continue to be selective in free agency. Signing bad multi-year contracts is the easiest way for GMs to tie their own hands in the future.

That being said, the Bears are going to spend money. It might not be the type of spending spree that the Jaguars went on last year, when they committed nearly $260 million over the next few years to seven players, but the Bears have money to spend and will spend a good chunk of it.

Look for Poles to address a couple key areas with big contracts, then supplement with cheaper bargains in other areas.