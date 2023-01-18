Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy to coach Senior Bowl

Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy will coach the American team at the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Feb. 4 in Mobile, Alabama. He will serve as the head coach for his team against the National team, which will be coached by Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

The Senior Bowl, an all-star game for college seniors looking to showcase their skills ahead of the draft, changed the way it selects coaches for the game this year. In past years, full NFL coaching staffs would coach each team.

Beginning this year, the NFL has implemented a “coach up” format where coordinators and assistants will be placed into roles different from what they currently hold with their teams. The change was implemented in order to give coaches a look at what their future jobs might be like if they earn promotions down the line or to give them experience with other positions.

Head coaches and general managers from the NFL teams that did not make the playoffs had the chance to nominate their assistant coaches for positions.

In addition to Getsy, Bears linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi, assistant special teams coach Carlos Polk and assistant tight ends coach Tim Zetts will be part of the Senior Bowl coaching staffs.

Senior Bowl practices will take place between Jan. 31 and Feb. 2. The four Bears coaches involved will get hands-on experience working with many of the top draft prospects.

“I am extremely honored to be selected as the head coach for the American Team in the 74th Senior Bowl,” Getsy said in a statement. “It is a privilege to be able to work alongside my peers from around the league and to be able to lead this special group of men that are the future of the NFL. Thank you to everyone at the Senior Bowl for this awesome opportunity and I look forward to a great week in Mobile.”

The Bears hold the No. 1 overall draft pick this spring. They have a total of nine draft picks in the 2023 draft.