Chicago Bears vs. Miami Dolphins live updates from Soldier Field

CHICAGO – The Bears return to Soldier Field on Sunday for a matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Matt Eberflus and Justin Fields have a new weapon at their disposal on offense in receiver Chase Claypool. The defense will also have to figure out how to adjust without linebacker Roquan Smith, who the team traded to Baltimore ahead of last week’s trade deadline.

Injury updates and inactives

Bears rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. was a surprise inactive on Sunday. He is a healthy scratch.

Other inactives for the Bears are guard Ja’Tyre Carter, tight end Jake Tonges, cornerback Lamar Jackson and tackle Alex Leatherwood.

Left guard Cody Whitehair is expected to make his return to the field after missing four games with a right knee injury. Right tackle Larry Borom is also expected to return after missing last week’s game due to a concussion.

What to expect from Chase Claypool

The Bears added a new weapon for their offense when general manager Ryan Poles traded for Steelers receiver Chase Claypool. Claypool is expected to make his Bears debut on Sunday. The question will be how many snaps will he see?

Claypool had back-to-back 800-yard receiving seasons in 2020 and 2021. His production took a slight dip through the first half of this season, but that was largely because of the Steelers’ quarterback situation, with Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett battling for the spot.

Poles took a calculated risk in trading a second-round pick for Claypool. It was the culmination of a busy trade deadline week for Poles.

What to expect from Miami

The Dolphins boast the best wide receiver duo in the NFL with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Hill is on pace to potentially record the first 2,000-yard receiving season in NFL history.

Hill and Waddle will present the Bears with a tough challenge. The Bears’ defense could also take a step back after trading Smith on Monday. With Smith gone, expect to see rookie Jack Sanborn and veteran Joe Thomas on the field more at the linebacker position.

What else happened this week?

Here's what else was going on at Halas Hall this week.

