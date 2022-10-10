Is Justin Fields making progress? Bears coach Matt Eberflus believes so

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is starting to see something that any coach wants at the quarterback position: comfort.

Quarterback Justin Fields said after Sunday’s loss to the Vikings that he’s become more comfortable with NFL game speed. Eberflus confirmed Monday at Halas Hall in Lake Forest that Fields and the offense are showing growth.

“You can tell Justin is getting comfortable where he is right now in the offense. He’s taking command,” Eberflus said. “I can see it in practice, and I’ve seen it the last couple of weeks, him taking control of route depths and talking to receivers, ‘Hey I want you to run it this way, run it that way.’ Whatever the detail is, he’s right there on top of it. He’s been growing that way and that’s really good.”

Fields showed that growth Sunday after the Bears fell behind 21-3. The second-year QB led his team back to take a 22-21 lead with 9:26 left in the game before the Vikings eventually scored the game-winning touchdown. The Bears had one final drive to tie the game, but receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette fumbled while trying to pick up extra yardage. The turnover essentially ended the game.

The Bears had 187 yards of offense in the second half after finishing with 99 in the first two quarters. Fields threw for 135 yards in the second half after totaling 73 in the first. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy called his most-balanced game with 24 rush attempts compared with 21 passes.

“I just think he’s getting comfortable in the offense,” Eberflus said of Fields. “I don’t think there’s one particular thing, I just think he’s getting more comfortable, and I think coaches are getting comfortable with him as you go through the process. ...”

Running back David Montgomery returned to action Sunday after battling an ankle injury and saw the confidence build throughout the game. Montgomery said the team needs to start games faster and make plays to win games, but watching Fields play has him confident they’ll start clicking sooner rather than later.

“I like the way he’s playing and how he’s bringing his aura to have everyone behind him following and believing,” Montgomery said. “The way he plays poised, how calm he is. If your quarterback will be calm in hostile situations, I have no other choice but to be calm because he’s calling the shots, so if he’s out there calm and chilling, I have to be the same way.”

Quick turnaround: The Bears adjusted this week’s schedule because they play Thursday night against the Washington Commanders.

The team held a walkthrough Monday and will again Tuesday. The Bears will hold a red-zone practice with helmets on Wednesday and then hold meetings and a walkthrough Thursday before that evening’s game.

Eberflus knows the key to success Thursday will need to be mental preparation because there won’t be much physical practice.

“It’s a lot of walkthroughs, mental work, it’s a lot of film study with the players and coaches, players on their own,” Eberflus said. “You have to be prepared mentally, because you’re already in the 48-hour preparation, so it gets very tight.”

N’Keal Harry activated: The Bears activated wide receiver N’Keal Harry off injured reserve Monday.

The team designated Harry to return Wednesday. He’s been out with an ankle injury suffered during training camp in early August. Harry began the regular season on IR and missed the first five games of the season.

Harry’s ankle injury was fairly serious. It required surgery, which was performed on or around Aug. 11. At the time, a report from the NFL Network indicated Harry needed tightrope surgery, which basically uses an implant to anchor the tibia and fibula together.

The Bears value the 6-foot-4, 225-pound receiver, who was a first-round draft pick (32nd overall) of the New England Patriots in 2019 and presents a different type of target for Fields. Bears general manager Ryan Poles traded a 2024 seventh-round draft pick to the Patriots in exchange for Harry.