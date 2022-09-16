Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers preview: 5 things to watch in Week 2

LAKE FOREST – The Bears and Packers will resume their storied rivalry in a primetime game on Sunday Night Football.

The Bears are coming off of an upset victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, while the Packers lost their opener to the Minnesota Vikings.

This will be the 205th meeting between the two franchises. The Packers have currently won six consecutive games against the Bears and lead the series 103-95-6 (including the playoffs). Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is 6-0 against the Bears since taking over in Green Bay.

The Packers are narrowing in on the all-time wins lead among NFL teams. A win on Sunday will bring the Packers (782 wins) within one of the Bears (784 wins). The New York Giants are the only other NFL team with more than 700 wins.

Here’s what to watch for in the latest edition of Bears-Packers.

1. Rebound for Aaron Rodgers?

The Packers suffered from some uncharacteristic struggles last week in the opener against the Vikings. They struggled in their opener last year, too, and things worked out just fine the remainder of the season.

All eyes will be on Rodgers and the Packers’ offense Sunday. As nine-point favorites at home, the Packers are expected to win a game like this. But with injuries on the offensive line and new faces at receiver, can the Packers really turn this around in one week?

Rodgers is still the two-time defending MVP. But the Packers need to eliminate miscues in the passing game and capitalize in the red zone.

2. Luke Getsy’s return to Green Bay

Several Bears will be returning to their former home, notably Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. The first-year coordinator was previously the quarterbacks coach for the Packers. Getsy spent seven of the last eight years coaching in Green Bay in various roles.

Also returning to Green Bay is Bears veteran offensive lineman Lucas Patrick. Patrick spent six years in Green Bay. Patrick is the honorary captain for the Bears this week as he returns to play his former team.

“I’m not going to sit here and bash an organization because I wouldn’t be here today standing with you all if it weren’t for the opportunity afforded to me,” Patrick said. “I had a lot of memories there with close family and friends.”

Like Patrick, receiver Equanimeous St. Brown signed with the Bears as a free agent over the offseason. St. Brown was a 2018 sixth-round draft pick by the Packers.

3. Will the Bears’ offense show improvement?

The Bears’ rushing attack did not impress during the season opener. The offensive line struggled to create holes in the first half. David Montgomery finished with 26 rushing yards on 17 carries. That has to improve moving forward.

The Bears are using a new run-blocking scheme. It’s fair to give the Week 1 struggles a pass for now, but the run game has to improve for this offense to have any balance and to find more success in play action.

As for the passing game, nobody outside of Montgomery caught more than one pass. Even though the Bears won last week, quarterback Justin Fields completed only eight passes. Tight end Cole Kmet and receiver Darnell Mooney need to be more involved.

4. Bears’ youngsters in high-pressure environment

Bears rookies Jaquan Brisker, Kyler Gordon and Dominique Robinson all impressed in their debuts. On the offensive side, throw in left tackle Braxton Jones, too. Now those rookies have to go into a tough environment at Lambeau Field against a Packers team that has had its way with the Bears in recent years.

Rodgers will almost certainly target Brisker and Gordon in the secondary. NFL teams love to pick on rookies in the secondary. With two in the Bears’ secondary, Rodgers has no reason to throw the ball anywhere near veterans Jaylon Johnson or Eddie Jackson.

“They say it’s crazy over there so I’m expecting it to be super loud,” Gordon said. “Crazy hype, the fans will be all about the game and into the game and I’m just expecting it to be a wild atmosphere.”

[ Chicago Bears aren’t reading too much into Green Bay Packers’ Week 1 struggles ]

5. All eyes on Fields

Sunday Night Football is the NFL’s primetime event. This will likely be one of the most-watched Bears games of the season. The Bears have only three primetime games and this is their only Sunday Night Football appearance this season.

A matchup against their biggest rival will put a spotlight on the Bears and their young quarterback. The NFL world will be watching Fields closely. This game shouldn’t be a referendum on where the Bears are at under this new regime, it’s too early in the Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles era, but it will nonetheless become one.

Last December, Fields had a phenomenal first half against the Packers at Lambeau on Sunday Night Football, but couldn’t sustain it. If he can put together a complete game against the Packers, Bears fans will leave Sunday feeling really good about the future – win or lose.