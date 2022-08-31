Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker returns to practice, optimistic for Week 1 return

LAKE FOREST – Bears rookie safety Jaquan Brisker injured his thumb in the preseason opener Aug. 13 at Soldier Field, but didn’t think much of it. Trainers taped it up, but he played on.

After the game, the training staff told him to come in early the next day.

“[They] started messing with it, and it was like, ‘You’ve got to go see the doctor,’” Brisker said Wednesday at Halas Hall.

The injury wound up costing Brisker more than two weeks of practice, and two preseason games. Things are, however, looking up for the 48th overall draft pick. Brisker returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since his injury.

Brisker needed surgery on his thumb, but said the doctors did a great job and he’s ahead of schedule on his return. Brisker wore a brace over his thumb Wednesday.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said Brisker was limited to individual drills during practice Wednesday. He will see more reps during team sessions in the coming days. Eberflus indicated that Brisker is on track to play in the season opener Sept. 11.

Brisker is one of 12 rookies still on the active roster after the team waived rookie guard Zachary Thomas on Wednesday. Brisker is expected to start at safety alongside veteran Eddie Jackson.

“All rookies, there’s going to be a lot on their plate,” Eberflus said. “For them to be able to come in and execute day one, it’s going to be a lot for those guys and they’ve got to really focus and hone in. And [Brisker’s] doing that. He’s doing a really good job of that.”

Most of the time he was sidelined, Brisker was glued to his tablet watching film. He learned those habits from film sessions with Jackson over the summer, and he wanted to make sure he could seamlessly step back into the lineup.

Brisker felt like he had a strong understanding of the defense following OTAs in the spring. He came into training camp looking to show what he can do. The 23-year-old wore a T-shirt that said, “Takeaway King,” during his interview Wednesday.

The Bears plan to use him all over the field. Brisker is big enough to play in the box and savvy enough to get his hands on the football.

“A lot of people say I’m this or that,” Brisker said. “I’m not. I’m versatile. I’ve always been like that my whole career, and I will be like that here, so just continue to show I can play up high and down low.”

Personnel updates: Cornerback Jaylon Johnson, receiver Byron Pringle, receiver Velus Jones Jr. and center Lucas Patrick remain sidelined with injuries.

The Bears made several roster moves, claiming six players on waivers and cutting five players to make room. Former Raiders lineman Alex Leatherwood was the big addition. The Bears added 14 players to the practice squad.

The team also placed receiver Tajae Sharpe on injured reserve with a rib injury. Since Sharpe went on IR prior to 3 p.m. Wednesday, he is now out for the season and cannot be designated for return.

Players placed on IR after 3 p.m. could potentially return. Receiver N’Keal Harry is a candidate to go on short-term IR on Thursday after injuring his ankle during camp. Harry would be eligible to return after four games. It’s unclear if any of the other injured players might go on short-term IR. Eberflus declined to comment on Harry or any other injuries.