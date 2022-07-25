Bears sign veteran lineman Michael Schofield to 1-year deal

The Chicago Bears are adding offensive line depth by signing veteran offensive lineman Michael Schofield to a one-year contract, the team announced Monday.

The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain first reported the signing Monday morning. ESPN’s Field Yates reported the Bears worked out Schofield over the weekend at Halas Hall.

The Bears signed Schofield, an Orland Park native and Carl Sandburg alumnus, two days before the team was set to host its first training camp practice of 2022. Schofield appeared in 15 games, starting 12, with the Los Angeles Chargers last season.

Schofield has appeared in 102 games, started 81 games, at right guard and right tackle for three teams since Denver drafted the lineman in the third round in 2014. Schofield won a Super Bowl title with the Broncos in 2016.

Schofield will likely compete for the Bears’ starting job at right guard. The team brought in free agent Dakota Dozier early this offseason, but Dozier was placed on injured reserve after suffering a left knee injury during the team’s minicamp in June. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Saturday reported that Dozier recently underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL.

Sam Mustipher, who started, every game at center for the Bears last season, was the only other player to receive significant snaps at right guard with the first-team offense during this summer’s OTAs.