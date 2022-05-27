Bears rookies Kyler Gordon, Jaquan Brisker already creating turnovers in practice

LAKE FOREST – Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker are already earning the respect of their teammates. That’s what happens when a rookie comes in and immediately starts creating turnovers.

“Shoot, Kyler’s first day on the job he had two picks,” Bears linebacker Nicholas Morrow said on Tuesday during OTAs. “And Brisker punched the ball out as well, and he punched the ball out again [Monday]. They do a good job of finding the football.”

That’s why the Bears drafted Gordon, a cornerback out of Washington, and Brisker, a safety from Penn State. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus brings a defensive scheme to Chicago that was top 10 in turnovers during each of his four years as the defensive coordinator in Indianapolis. Ball hawks are a must. Eberflus and his staff want defensive players who live in that state of mind.

By all accounts, Gordon and Brisker both fit that mold. The Bears used both their second-round draft picks on defensive backs because they saw two players who could create turnovers and change the fortunes of a defense that finished tied for 26th among NFL teams in takeaways last season.

“I love both of them so far,” Bears defensive backs coach James Rowe said. “Right now they are leading the defense in takeaways. Kyler has made a lot of plays. Jaquan is obviously already showing a great knack for punching the ball out.”

Gordon, the 39th overall pick, will begin as an outside corner, according to defensive coordinator Alan Williams. Gordon has the skillset to play the slot, too, but for now the goal is to bring him up to speed as a boundary corner. Brisker, the 48th overall pick, seems likely to start at safety alongside veteran Eddie Jackson. With both the rookies, OTAs this spring are all about helping them become adjusted to the scheme and the pro game.

How the Bears parse things out at defensive back will be worth watching over the coming weeks and months. During Tuesday’s practice, which was open to members of the media, Gordon and Kindle Vildor worked as the boundary corners with the first-team defense, while third-year pro Jaylon Johnson worked with the second team.

Eberflus noted afterward: “I wouldn’t read into that right now.”

The coaching staff has been adamant that no starting jobs or specific roles have been decided yet. That includes for veterans. Eberflus was mildly critical of Johnson during his media session a week ago, saying that Johnson has areas to work on in his game. The head coach backed off those comments a little bit this week.

“Now I’ve seen him for a week and I like what I see,” Eberflus said Tuesday. “I mean, he’s moving around really good. His change of direction is nice. He’s got really good hands. As you know, he’s got good size. So now just really looking at his coverage ability and it’s in a good spot.”

Rowe thinks Johnson is on the right path. He has been impressed with Johnson’s intelligence.

Second-year cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. has been spending a ton of time working in the nickel spot and he has been taking it upon himself to seek extra help with assistant defensive backs coach David Overstreet II. The two meet up at 7 a.m. every day to talk about the nickel position.

“He is able to handle the workload outside and inside,” Rowe said. “He is intent on being good, and we love what we see from him so far.”

Adding Gordon and Brisker to the mix makes for some interesting, and intriguing, possibilities. The Bears had Charles Tillman visit Halas Hall during rookie minicamp to talk about his famous “Peanut punch.” That message clearly got through to the rookies.

In college, Brisker had five interceptions in three seasons at Penn State, plus 19 passes defended. Gordon had two interceptions, two forced fumbles and 14 passes defended in his final three seasons at Washington. It should be noted that defenses tended to avoid throwing near Gordon.

Rowe believes the turnovers will come. They have in the past wherever Eberflus has coached.

“You see the turnover numbers, the takeaway numbers,” Rowe said. “There’s examples on tape of the little habits and details that we demand out of our players and how that can result in victories. You have got to show them the proof.”

Gordon and Brisker are taking it to heart.