Bears sign free agent QB Nathan Peterman

In corresponding move, Bears release QB Ryan Willis

By Sean Hammond
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman passes against the Chicago Bears on Oct. 10, 2021 in Las Vegas.

Former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman is reportedly signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears. (Rick Scuteri/AP)

The Bears are adding another quarterback.

Free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman has signed a one-year contract with the Bears. The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero first reported the news on Wednesday.

The Bears will add Peterman to a quarterback room that already included starter Justin Fields and backup Trevor Siemian. In a corresponding move, the Bears released quarterback Ryan Willis.

Peterman has played in the NFL since 2017, most recently with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Buffalo Bills selected him with a fifth-round pick in the 2017 draft coming out of Pittsburgh. He has appeared in 10 NFL games, making four career starts, for the Bills and the Raiders.

Peterman, 28, signed with the Raiders midway through the 2018 season and has been with them ever since. He served as Derek Carr’s backup in recent years. He played for four snaps against the Bears last season in a Week 5 game in Las Vegas when Carr briefly left the game due to injury.

The Bears just released veteran quarterback Nick Foles last week. Signing Peterman gives the team two veteran backups behind Fields in Peterman and Siemian. The 25-year-old Willis spent part of last season on the practice squad and has never played in an NFL game.

