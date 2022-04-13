Mock draft roundup: Who do experts think Bears will select in 2nd round?

The NFL draft is only two weeks away. The Bears are one of a whopping eight teams that don’t have a first-round draft pick this year. There are also eight teams who currently have two first-round selections.

The Bears traded this year’s first-round pick a year ago in the draft-night trade that sent them up nine spots in order to select quarterback Justin Fields. Many fans are probably OK with that move, given that they received a promising young quarterback out of the deal. But the Bears are going to have a tougher time finding instant-impact players this year without their top pick.

In trading Pro Bowl pass rusher Khalil Mack last month, they picked up an additional second-round selection, giving them both the 39th overall pick and the 48th overall pick, both in the second round. The Bears have six total picks in the draft.

While mock drafts are hugely popular this time of year, not all of those published out there extend past the first round. To get a broader picture of who the Bears might be considering with their two second-round picks, we took a look at some of the multi-round mock drafts and compiled them here.

Mel Kiper, ESPN

39th overall: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

48th overall: Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa

Read Kiper’s full mock.

Todd McShay, ESPN

39th overall: Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa

48th overall: Traded to Atlanta for 58th overall pick and additional draft capital.

58th overall: Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama

Read McShay’s full mock.

Jordan Reid, ESPN

39th overall: Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa

48th overall: Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

Read Reid’s full mock.

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

39th overall: Kenyon Green, OG, Texas A&M

48th overall: Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma

Read Reuter’s full mock.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

39th overall: Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College

48th overall: Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor

Read Wilson’s full mock.

Anthony Treash, Pro Football Focus

39th overall: George Pickens, WR, Georgia

48th overall: Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

Read Treash’s full mock.

Eric Edholm, Yahoo Sports

39th overall: George Pickens, WR, Georgia

Read Edholm’s full mock.

The Athletic Staff

39th overall: Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama

Read The Athletic’s full mock.

Zack Patraw, Sports Illustrated

39th overall: Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati

48th overall: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

Read Patraw’s full mock.

Luke Easterling, USA Today

39th overall: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

48th overall: Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State

Read Easterling’s full mock.