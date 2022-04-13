Mock draft roundup: Who do experts think Bears will select in 2nd round?

The NFL draft is only two weeks away. The Bears are one of a whopping eight teams that don’t have a first-round draft pick this year. There are also eight teams who currently have two first-round selections.
The Bears traded this year’s first-round pick a year ago in the draft-night trade that sent them up nine spots in order to select quarterback Justin Fields. Many fans are probably OK with that move, given that they received a promising young quarterback out of the deal. But the Bears are going to have a tougher time finding instant-impact players this year without their top pick.
In trading Pro Bowl pass rusher Khalil Mack last month, they picked up an additional second-round selection, giving them both the 39th overall pick and the 48th overall pick, both in the second round. The Bears have six total picks in the draft.
While mock drafts are hugely popular this time of year, not all of those published out there extend past the first round. To get a broader picture of who the Bears might be considering with their two second-round picks, we took a look at some of the multi-round mock drafts and compiled them here.
Mel Kiper, ESPN
39th overall: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
48th overall: Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa
Todd McShay, ESPN
39th overall: Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa
48th overall: Traded to Atlanta for 58th overall pick and additional draft capital.
58th overall: Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama
Jordan Reid, ESPN
39th overall: Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa
48th overall: Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan
Chad Reuter, NFL.com
39th overall: Kenyon Green, OG, Texas A&M
48th overall: Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports
39th overall: Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College
48th overall: Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor
Anthony Treash, Pro Football Focus
39th overall: George Pickens, WR, Georgia
48th overall: Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
Eric Edholm, Yahoo Sports
39th overall: George Pickens, WR, Georgia
The Athletic Staff
39th overall: Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama
Zack Patraw, Sports Illustrated
39th overall: Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati
48th overall: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan
Luke Easterling, USA Today
39th overall: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
48th overall: Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State
