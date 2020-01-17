Town Crier: Jan. 22, 2020

Preschool Playtime
Time: 10 a.m. to noon
Date: Mondays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Crochet Class
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
English Skills for Spanish Speakers
Time: 5:45 to 6:45 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Tuesday Evening Story and Craft Time
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Afternoon Story and Craft Time
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Teen and Tween Programs
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
DeKALB
Salvation Army Food Pantry
Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only
Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.
Information: 815-756-4308
Those needing food pantry assistance should be prepared to show a state-issued photo ID and proof of DeKalb County residency.
Club 55 DeKalb
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Dates: Monday through Friday
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Fitness at the Club
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-899-8960
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Health & Wellness Center, 626 Bethany Road
Information: kish-calendar.nm.org
Medicare Mondays
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 815-758-6550
Needle Workers
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org
Parents Care and Share Group
Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Immanuel Lutheran Church, 511 Russell Road
Information: Call or text Amy at 815-847-9519
New Hope Food Pantry
Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road
Information: 815-756-7906
Teacher in the Library
Time: 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350
Register by emailing teacherinthelibrary@dkpl.org.
Evening Story Time
Time: 5:30 to 6 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Open Chess Play
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.
Information: info@dekalbchess.com or www.dekalbchess.com
Job Club
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road
Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu
Little Learners and Craft
Times and dates: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Wood Carving Club
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Cyber Navigator
Time: 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org
Appointments are for 45 minute sessions with walk-ins available.
Entrepreneur and Small Business Owners Assistance
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb County Community Outreach Building, 2500 N. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 267-275-6950
Weight Watchers
Times and dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays
Place: 2583 Sycamore Road
Information: www.weightwatchers.com
Book Babies Lapsit Program
Times and dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Book Buddies
Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
For ages 2-5.
Introduction to Internet Basics
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Open Closet
Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays
Place: 300 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-758-1388
Ministry offers free clothing, shoes, books, toys and housewares; operated by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
Conversational Spanish
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry
Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays
Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.
Information: 815-758-3203
St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry
Time: 3 to 6 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue
Information: 815-200-4730 or www.svdpdekalb.org
4-C Fun with Your Little One
Time: 5 to 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
For children younger than 5 and their caregivers.
Tinker Tuesday
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org
Tuesday Movie
Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
Ladies A Capella Harmony Choir Practice
Time: 7:15 to 9:15 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Community of Christ Church, 1200 S. Malta Road
Information: Text 815-786-4436
Book Buddies
Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Caregiver Stress and Ways to Cope
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Jan. 22
Place: 1325 Sycamore Road
Information: 815-758-8616
Heartland Hospice with Family Service Agency of DeKalb County will host a support conference where caregivers can talk, share and receive support.
Basic English Grammar and Speaking Class for Adults
Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: hollowayteacher@gmail.com
Tai Chi
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org
Chair Yoga
Time: 1 p.m.
Dates: Thursday, Jan. 23
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Zumba Gold
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Jan. 23
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Bingo
Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 815-756-6912
King’s Table: Chess Club
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Dates: Thursdays and Fridays
Place: Hope Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road
Information: 248-227-4739, or daronbrown1994@gmail.com
Laughter Yoga
Time: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Jan. 23
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
Register online to attend.
Local Jobs and Hiring Resources Workshop
Time: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Jan. 23
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
Free workshop for teens and adults.
Ukulele Strum and Sing
Time: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Jan. 23
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2100, or brittak@dkpl.org
Bring a ukulele and Liz and Jim Beloff’s “The Daily Ukulele 365 Song Book” to play and sing music with others.
Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group
Time: 6:30 a.m.
Date: Fridays
Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.
Information: 815-508-0280
Low Impact Group Exercises
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Date: Fridays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Medicare 101
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Date: Saturday, Jan. 25
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Date: Saturdays
Place: 312 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-762-5932
Lego Engineering: Boats on Wheels
Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Jan. 25
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or juliez@dkpl.org
Kindergarten through fifth grade students can design boats on wheels. Younger siblings welcome; parents and caregivers encouraged to attend.
Mark Twain Presentation by Warren Brown
Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Jan. 25
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
Warren Brown will depict the humor of Mark Twain in “Humor is Mankind’s Greatest Blessing.” For all ages.
Appreciation Event at DAWC
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Date: Sunday, Jan. 26
Place: DeKalb Area Women’s Center, 1021 State St.
Information: 815-758-1351 or DeKalbAWC@gmail.com
Free and open to public. Member appreciation and sign-up event includes annual meeting, displays, music, refreshments, games and prizes. Parking in lot 1/2 block south on 11th St.; accessible lift from alley behind building.
Free Community Meal
Time: 5 p.m.
Date: Sunday, Jan. 26
Place: First United Methodist Church, 321 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-6301
350Kishwaukee
Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Monday, Jan. 27
Place: Bilder Room, DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: www.350kishwaukee.org
DeKalb Area Toastmasters Club
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Monday, Jan. 27
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: www.3190.toastmastersclubs.org
Senior Grocery Market
Time: 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Date: Tuesday, Jan. 28
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Food bank for DeKalb County residents age 60 and older.
DeKalb Masonic Lodge 144
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Dates: Tuesday, Jan. 28
Place: DeKalb Masonic Temple, Fairview Drive and S. Fourth St.
Information: https://144-il.ourlodgepage.com
GENOA
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Northwestern Medicine Genoa, 599 Pearson Drive
Information: kish-calendar.nm.org
Club 55 Genoa
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Dates: Tuesdays and Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Chair Exercises and Fitness
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Tuesdays and Wednesdays
Place: Club 55, 232 Main St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road
Information: 815-784-3480
Bingo
Time: 6 p.m. sales start, 7 p.m. games start
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
First Baptist Genoa AWANA Club
Time: check-in at 5:45 p.m., 6 to 8 p.m.
Date: Thursdays through May 21
Place: First Baptist Church, 316 Sycamore St.
Cost: $25 annually
Information: 815-761-8064
Sons of the American Legion Hamburger Lunch
Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
Date: Saturdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Genoa Community Women’s Club
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, Jan. 28
Place: Resource Bank, 310 Route 23
Information: 815-784-6022 or genoacommunitywomensclub@gmail.com
MALTA
Club 55 Malta
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Bingo
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Kishwaukeys Barbershop Chorus
Time: 8 to 9:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Malta Village Hall, 302 S. Second St.
Information: 815-895-5955 or 815-756-3004
Creative Writing Group
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Monday, Jan. 27
Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.
Information: 815-758-8616
SYCAMORE
Club 55 Sycamore
Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dates: Mondays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road
Information: 815-758-4718
Morning Mingle
Time: 9 a.m.
Dates: Mondays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 480 S. Airport Road
Information: 815-758-8616
Sycamore Food Pantry
Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-9113
To receive assistance, be prepared to show a photo ID and two pieces of mail proving Sycamore residency. On the second Monday of the month, the pantry is open until 7 p.m.
ChYoga
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Tuesdays and Thursdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 127
Seated and standing yoga and stretching poses for seniors and those with health challenges. Registration required.
Toddler Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Teen Craft Night
Time: 4 to 5 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Jan. 22
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131
For ages 12 to 17. Sign-up required.
Informal Chess Play
Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Bingo
Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.
Information: 815-895-2931
Books and Barks
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Kids can register for a 15-minute slot to read out loud to well-behaved dogs.
Tai Chi
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road
Information: 815-758-4718
Yarn Barn
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Thursday, Jan. 23
Place: Club 55 Sycamore, 480 Airport Road
Information: 815-758-8616 or dking@fsadekalbcounty.org
Free Coffee, Pastries and Conversation
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: The Grand Victorian, 1440 Somonauk St.
Information: 815-895-1900
Chair Yoga
Time: 1 p.m.
Dates: Thursday, Jan. 23
Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road
Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-4618
Tech Thursdays
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Jan. 23
Place: Sycamore Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 126
Learn how to create a resume in this introductory class. Registration required.
DeKalb Area Creative Writers
Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, Jan. 24
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Crafters’ Corner
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Dates: Monday, Jan. 27
Place: Club 55, 480 S. Airport Road
Information: 815-758-8616