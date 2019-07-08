Town Crier: July 10, 2019

Crochet Class

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Tuesday Evening Story and Craft Time

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Afternoon Story and Craft Time

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Young Adult Group

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Pokémon Club

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Cub Scout Pack 134 Car Wash

Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Date: Saturday, July 13

Place: Cortland Fire Department, 30 W. North Ave.

Information: pack134cortlandil@gmail.com

Donations accepted for each wash.

DeKALB

Salvation Army Food Pantry

Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only

Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.

Information: 815-756-4308

Club 55 DeKalb

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dates: Monday through Friday

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Fitness at the Club

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-899-8960

Teen Podcast

Time: 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Dates: Mondays and Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Health & Wellness Center, 626 Bethany Road

Information: kish-calendar.nm.org

Medicare Mondays

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 815-758-6550

New Hope Food Pantry

Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road

Information: 815-756-7906

Evening Story Times with Miss Jen

Time: 5:30 to 6 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Open Chess Play

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.

Information: info@dekalbchess.com or www.dekalbchess.com

Maker Monday

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568

Job Club

Time: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday

Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road

Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu

Wood Carving Club

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Little Learners and Craft

Times and dates: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

For ages 2 to 5 and their caregivers.

Entrepreneur and Small Business Owners Assistance

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb County Community Outreach Building, 2500 N. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 267-275-6950

Tech Tuesday: Cyber Navigator

Time: 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org

Weight Watchers

Times and dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays

Place: 2583 Sycamore Road

Information: www.weightwatchers.com

Open Closet

Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays

Place: 300 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-758-1388

A Matter of Balance Workshop

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Dates: Tuesdays through Sept. 3

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Program hosted by the Family Service Agency and Voluntary Action Center.

Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry

Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays

Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.

Information: 815-758-3203

St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry

Time: 3 to 6 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue

Information: 815-200-4730 or www.svdpdekalb.org

Tinker Tuesday

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org

Tuesday Movie

Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org

Ladies A Capella Harmony Choir Practice

Time: 7:15 to 9:15 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Community of Christ Church, 1200 S. Malta Road

Information: Text 815-786-4436

DeKalb Municipal Band Concert

Time: 8 p.m.

Dates: Tuesdays

Place: Hopkins Park Bandshell

Information: www.dekalbparkdistrict.com

Book Buddies

Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

For ages 2 to 5.

DIY Zine Studio

Time: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, July 10

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1210, or maggiem@dkpl.org

Ages 13 to 17 can add their stories, artwork, photographs, poetry, comics and more to create a zine, “Seed. Sun. Sprout.”

Video Game Club

Time: 3 to 5 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkp.org

Music at the Mansion

Time: 6:30 pre-show events, 7 p.m. music

Dates: Wednesdays

Place: Ellwood Mansion, 509 N. First St.

Information: www.dekalbparkdistrict.com

Free admission; beer, wine, soda and water available for purchase. Bring a lawn chair.

Workshop Wednesday

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org

Bilingual program for teens.

Library Board of Trustees Meeting

Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, July 10

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2150, or dkplref@dkpl.org

DeKalb Farmers Market

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dates: Thursdays

Place: Van Buer Plaza, corner of North Second and Locust streets

Information: 815-756-6306

Studio Open Lab

Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org

Bingo

Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 815-756-6912

King’s Table: Chess Club

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Dates: Thursdays and Fridays

Place: Hope Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road

Information: 248-227-4739, or daronbrown1994@gmail.com

English Conversation Club

Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

Date: Thursday, July 11

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2150, or cassandrap@dkpl.org

Adult learners at any level welcome.

Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group

Time: 6:30 a.m.

Date: Fridays

Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.

Information: 815-508-0280

Free Movie: ‘Dumbo’

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Friday, July 12

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Tai Chi

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Fridays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Movies in the Park: ‘Captain Marvel’

Time: 8 p.m.

Date: Friday, July 12

Place: Hopkins Park

Information: www.dekalbparkdistrict.com

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Date: Saturdays

Place: 312 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-762-5932

Lego Club: How Strong is Your Bridge?

Time: 2 to 3 p.m.

Date: Saturday, July 13

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Children in grades K-5 can build bridges with Legos and test their strength.

Biking With Beanzie

Time: 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Date: Sunday, July 14

Place: DeKalb High School, 501 W. Dresser Road

Cost: $35 long distance ride, $10 community ride

Information: www.kishkiwanis.org

Dietitian’s Dish

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesday, July 17

Place: KishHealth Cancer Center

Information: 815-748-2958

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group

Time: 1 p.m.

Dates: Wednesday, July 17

Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 779-777-3780

GENOA

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Northwestern Medicine Genoa, 599 Pearson Drive

Information: kish-calendar.nm.org

Club 55 Genoa

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Chair Exercises and Fitness

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 232 Main St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Hand and Foot

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 232 Main St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road

Information: 815-784-3480

Bingo

Time: 6 p.m. sales start, 7 p.m. games start

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

Babies and Books

Time: 10 to 10:45 a.m.

Date: Thursday, July 11

Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.

Information: 815-758-8149, ext. 233

Free playgroup for ages 3 and younger.

Leich Electric, GTE and AGCS Employees Reunion

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Date: Saturday, July 13

Place: Former AGCS cafeteria, 312 Eureka St.

Information: 815-784-2030

Bring a dish to pass and a beverage. Paper plates, napkins and silverware provided. A tour of the facility will be available.

Sons of the American Legion Hamburger Lunch

Time: Noon to 2 p.m.

Date: Saturdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

Novel Newts

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, July 16

Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Children in grades 5-8 can join the library’s youth book club and creative writing group.

KINGSTON

Community Breakfast

Time: 7 to 11 a.m.

Date: Saturday, July 13

Place: Kingston Friendship Center, 120 S. Main St.

Cost: $7 adults, $3 children ages 4 and younger

Information: 815-784-3921

Monthly Church Supper

Times: 5 and 6:15 p.m.

Date: Saturday, July 13

Place: Kingston United Methodist Church, 121 W. First St.

Cost: $10 adults, $5 children

Information: 815-784-2010

This month, roast beef will be served. Carry-outs and gift certificates available.

MALTA

Club 55 Malta

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Kishwaukeys Barbershop Chorus

Time: 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Malta Village Hall, 302 S. Second St.

Information: 815-895-5955 or 815-756-3004

Malta Music in the Park: Rockin Moxie

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, July 17

Place: Malta Lions Park, corner of Fourth and Monroe streets

Information: malta.seedlings@gmail.com

SYCAMORE

Club 55 Sycamore

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dates: Mondays and Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road

Information: 815-758-4718

Crafters’ Corner

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Dates: Mondays and Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 480 S. Airport Road

Information: 815-758-8616

Sycamore Food Pantry

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-9113

Tai Chi

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road

Information: 815-758-4718

ChYoga

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Tuesdays and Thursdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 127

Seated and standing yoga and stretching poses for seniors and those with health challenges. Registration required.

Toddler Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Sycamore Farmers Market

Time: 3 to 7 p.m.

Dates: Tuesdays

Place: Corner of Sacramento and State streets

Information: 815-895-3456

Pop-Up Picnic

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesday, July 10

Place: Charley Laing Memorial Park

Information: www.sycamorelibrary.org

Pack a picnic and visit the park for stories, activities and more.

Robin’s Dog Stars

Time: 2 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, July 10

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: www.sycamorelibrary.org

See Robin’s Dog Stars perform tricks, including telling jokes, counting and magic.

Informal Chess Play

Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Bingo

Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.

Information: 815-895-2931

Books and Barks

Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Business Builders’ Breakfast

Time: 8 a.m.

Date: Thursday, July 11

Place: Sweet Dream Desserts and Catering, 1969B DeKalb Ave.

Information: 815-895-3456 or dbreunlin@sycamorechamber.com

Chair Yoga

Time: 1 p.m.

Dates: Thursday, July 11

Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road

Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-4618

Summer Concert Series

Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Dates: Thursdays

Place: Sycamore Park District Sports Complex, 435 S. Airport Road

Information: 815-895-3365 or www.sycamoreparkdistrict.com

DeKalb Area Creative Writers

Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Date: Friday, July 12

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Teen Pool Party

Time: 8 to 10 p.m.

Date: Friday, July 12

Place: Sycamore Park District Community Pool, 940 E. State St.

Cost: $5 with aquatics pass, $6 without aquatics pass

Information: www.sycamorelibrary.org or 815-895-3365

Students entering grades 6-8 can enjoy dancing, swimming, music by a DJ and prizes. They can also sign up for an escape room. Bring a student ID.

DeKalb County Master Gardeners Garden Walk

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Date: Saturday, July 13

Place: Locations in DeKalb, Clare and Malta

Cost: $10

Information: 815-758-8194

Tenth annual Garden Walk features gardens in DeKalb, Clare and Malta. Tickets available at the University of Illinois Extension Office, 1350 W. Prairie Drive in Sycamore, and at the featured gardens the day of the event.

Meet Me at the Fair

Time: 3 to 6 p.m.

Date: Sunday, July 14

Place: Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St.

Information: www.payitforwardhouse.org

Pay-It-Forward House fundraiser features free food, kids’ games, storytelling, balloon animals, face painting, bucket raffle, silent auction, photo booth, princesses and horse and carriage rides.

Stories and Songs with Bruce

Time: 4 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, July 16

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500 ext. 131

Wednesday Business Breakfast Network

Time: 8 a.m.

Date: Wednesday, July 17

Place: Sycamore Parkway, 605 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-3456