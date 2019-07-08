Town Crier: July 10, 2019

Crochet Class
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Tuesday Evening Story and Craft Time
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Afternoon Story and Craft Time
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Young Adult Group
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Pokémon Club
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Cub Scout Pack 134 Car Wash
Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Date: Saturday, July 13
Place: Cortland Fire Department, 30 W. North Ave.
Information: pack134cortlandil@gmail.com
Donations accepted for each wash.
DeKALB
Salvation Army Food Pantry
Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only
Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.
Information: 815-756-4308
Club 55 DeKalb
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Dates: Monday through Friday
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Fitness at the Club
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-899-8960
Teen Podcast
Time: 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Dates: Mondays and Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Health & Wellness Center, 626 Bethany Road
Information: kish-calendar.nm.org
Medicare Mondays
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 815-758-6550
New Hope Food Pantry
Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road
Information: 815-756-7906
Evening Story Times with Miss Jen
Time: 5:30 to 6 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Open Chess Play
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.
Information: info@dekalbchess.com or www.dekalbchess.com
Maker Monday
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568
Job Club
Time: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road
Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu
Wood Carving Club
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Little Learners and Craft
Times and dates: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
For ages 2 to 5 and their caregivers.
Entrepreneur and Small Business Owners Assistance
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb County Community Outreach Building, 2500 N. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 267-275-6950
Tech Tuesday: Cyber Navigator
Time: 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org
Weight Watchers
Times and dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays
Place: 2583 Sycamore Road
Information: www.weightwatchers.com
Open Closet
Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays
Place: 300 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-758-1388
A Matter of Balance Workshop
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Dates: Tuesdays through Sept. 3
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Program hosted by the Family Service Agency and Voluntary Action Center.
Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry
Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays
Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.
Information: 815-758-3203
St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry
Time: 3 to 6 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue
Information: 815-200-4730 or www.svdpdekalb.org
Tinker Tuesday
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org
Tuesday Movie
Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
Ladies A Capella Harmony Choir Practice
Time: 7:15 to 9:15 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Community of Christ Church, 1200 S. Malta Road
Information: Text 815-786-4436
DeKalb Municipal Band Concert
Time: 8 p.m.
Dates: Tuesdays
Place: Hopkins Park Bandshell
Information: www.dekalbparkdistrict.com
Book Buddies
Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
For ages 2 to 5.
DIY Zine Studio
Time: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, July 10
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1210, or maggiem@dkpl.org
Ages 13 to 17 can add their stories, artwork, photographs, poetry, comics and more to create a zine, “Seed. Sun. Sprout.”
Video Game Club
Time: 3 to 5 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkp.org
Music at the Mansion
Time: 6:30 pre-show events, 7 p.m. music
Dates: Wednesdays
Place: Ellwood Mansion, 509 N. First St.
Information: www.dekalbparkdistrict.com
Free admission; beer, wine, soda and water available for purchase. Bring a lawn chair.
Workshop Wednesday
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org
Bilingual program for teens.
Library Board of Trustees Meeting
Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, July 10
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2150, or dkplref@dkpl.org
DeKalb Farmers Market
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dates: Thursdays
Place: Van Buer Plaza, corner of North Second and Locust streets
Information: 815-756-6306
Studio Open Lab
Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org
Bingo
Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 815-756-6912
King’s Table: Chess Club
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Dates: Thursdays and Fridays
Place: Hope Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road
Information: 248-227-4739, or daronbrown1994@gmail.com
English Conversation Club
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
Date: Thursday, July 11
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2150, or cassandrap@dkpl.org
Adult learners at any level welcome.
Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group
Time: 6:30 a.m.
Date: Fridays
Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.
Information: 815-508-0280
Free Movie: ‘Dumbo’
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Friday, July 12
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Tai Chi
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Fridays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Movies in the Park: ‘Captain Marvel’
Time: 8 p.m.
Date: Friday, July 12
Place: Hopkins Park
Information: www.dekalbparkdistrict.com
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Date: Saturdays
Place: 312 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-762-5932
Lego Club: How Strong is Your Bridge?
Time: 2 to 3 p.m.
Date: Saturday, July 13
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Children in grades K-5 can build bridges with Legos and test their strength.
Biking With Beanzie
Time: 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Date: Sunday, July 14
Place: DeKalb High School, 501 W. Dresser Road
Cost: $35 long distance ride, $10 community ride
Information: www.kishkiwanis.org
Dietitian’s Dish
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesday, July 17
Place: KishHealth Cancer Center
Information: 815-748-2958
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group
Time: 1 p.m.
Dates: Wednesday, July 17
Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 779-777-3780
GENOA
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Northwestern Medicine Genoa, 599 Pearson Drive
Information: kish-calendar.nm.org
Club 55 Genoa
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Chair Exercises and Fitness
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 232 Main St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Hand and Foot
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 232 Main St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road
Information: 815-784-3480
Bingo
Time: 6 p.m. sales start, 7 p.m. games start
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Babies and Books
Time: 10 to 10:45 a.m.
Date: Thursday, July 11
Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.
Information: 815-758-8149, ext. 233
Free playgroup for ages 3 and younger.
Leich Electric, GTE and AGCS Employees Reunion
Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Date: Saturday, July 13
Place: Former AGCS cafeteria, 312 Eureka St.
Information: 815-784-2030
Bring a dish to pass and a beverage. Paper plates, napkins and silverware provided. A tour of the facility will be available.
Sons of the American Legion Hamburger Lunch
Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
Date: Saturdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Novel Newts
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, July 16
Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Children in grades 5-8 can join the library’s youth book club and creative writing group.
KINGSTON
Community Breakfast
Time: 7 to 11 a.m.
Date: Saturday, July 13
Place: Kingston Friendship Center, 120 S. Main St.
Cost: $7 adults, $3 children ages 4 and younger
Information: 815-784-3921
Monthly Church Supper
Times: 5 and 6:15 p.m.
Date: Saturday, July 13
Place: Kingston United Methodist Church, 121 W. First St.
Cost: $10 adults, $5 children
Information: 815-784-2010
This month, roast beef will be served. Carry-outs and gift certificates available.
MALTA
Club 55 Malta
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Kishwaukeys Barbershop Chorus
Time: 8 to 9:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Malta Village Hall, 302 S. Second St.
Information: 815-895-5955 or 815-756-3004
Malta Music in the Park: Rockin Moxie
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, July 17
Place: Malta Lions Park, corner of Fourth and Monroe streets
Information: malta.seedlings@gmail.com
SYCAMORE
Club 55 Sycamore
Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dates: Mondays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road
Information: 815-758-4718
Crafters’ Corner
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Dates: Mondays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 480 S. Airport Road
Information: 815-758-8616
Sycamore Food Pantry
Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-9113
Tai Chi
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road
Information: 815-758-4718
ChYoga
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Tuesdays and Thursdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 127
Seated and standing yoga and stretching poses for seniors and those with health challenges. Registration required.
Toddler Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Sycamore Farmers Market
Time: 3 to 7 p.m.
Dates: Tuesdays
Place: Corner of Sacramento and State streets
Information: 815-895-3456
Pop-Up Picnic
Time: 11:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesday, July 10
Place: Charley Laing Memorial Park
Information: www.sycamorelibrary.org
Pack a picnic and visit the park for stories, activities and more.
Robin’s Dog Stars
Time: 2 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, July 10
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: www.sycamorelibrary.org
See Robin’s Dog Stars perform tricks, including telling jokes, counting and magic.
Informal Chess Play
Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Bingo
Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.
Information: 815-895-2931
Books and Barks
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Business Builders’ Breakfast
Time: 8 a.m.
Date: Thursday, July 11
Place: Sweet Dream Desserts and Catering, 1969B DeKalb Ave.
Information: 815-895-3456 or dbreunlin@sycamorechamber.com
Chair Yoga
Time: 1 p.m.
Dates: Thursday, July 11
Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road
Information: dking@fsadekalbcounty.org
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-4618
Summer Concert Series
Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Dates: Thursdays
Place: Sycamore Park District Sports Complex, 435 S. Airport Road
Information: 815-895-3365 or www.sycamoreparkdistrict.com
DeKalb Area Creative Writers
Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, July 12
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Teen Pool Party
Time: 8 to 10 p.m.
Date: Friday, July 12
Place: Sycamore Park District Community Pool, 940 E. State St.
Cost: $5 with aquatics pass, $6 without aquatics pass
Information: www.sycamorelibrary.org or 815-895-3365
Students entering grades 6-8 can enjoy dancing, swimming, music by a DJ and prizes. They can also sign up for an escape room. Bring a student ID.
DeKalb County Master Gardeners Garden Walk
Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Date: Saturday, July 13
Place: Locations in DeKalb, Clare and Malta
Cost: $10
Information: 815-758-8194
Tenth annual Garden Walk features gardens in DeKalb, Clare and Malta. Tickets available at the University of Illinois Extension Office, 1350 W. Prairie Drive in Sycamore, and at the featured gardens the day of the event.
Meet Me at the Fair
Time: 3 to 6 p.m.
Date: Sunday, July 14
Place: Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St.
Information: www.payitforwardhouse.org
Pay-It-Forward House fundraiser features free food, kids’ games, storytelling, balloon animals, face painting, bucket raffle, silent auction, photo booth, princesses and horse and carriage rides.
Stories and Songs with Bruce
Time: 4 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, July 16
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500 ext. 131
Wednesday Business Breakfast Network
Time: 8 a.m.
Date: Wednesday, July 17
Place: Sycamore Parkway, 605 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-3456