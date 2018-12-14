Town Crier: Dec. 19, 2018

CORTLAND

Afternoon Story and Craft Time

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Dates: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

For children in first grade and older.

Young Adult Group

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

For children in fifth grade and older.

Pokémon Club

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

The club is sponsored by The Gaming Goat.

DeKALB

Salvation Army Food Pantry

Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only

Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.

Information: 815-756-4308

Those needing food pantry assistance should be prepared to show a state-issued photo ID and proof of DeKalb County residency.

Book Babies Lapsit Program

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Dates: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

For infants younger than 24 months and their caregivers.

Book Buddies

Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

For children ages 2 to 5.

Dietitian’s Dish

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 19

Place: KishHealth Cancer Center

Information: 815-748-2958

Little Learners and Craft

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Dates: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

For ages 2 to 5 and their caregivers.

“Safe Driving: As We Age”

Time: Noon

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 19

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Gena from Legacy Law will give the presentation. Topics include changes that our bodies may encounter as we age, and how those changes may affect the safety of our driving. How to evaluate driving safety, Illinois regulations and resources will be available.

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group

Time: 1 p.m.

Dates: Wednesday, Dec. 19

Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 779-777-3780

Teacher in the Library

Time: 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or teacherinthelibrary@dkpl.org

Free homework help will be available at the library for District 428 students in first through eighth grades.

Stitch Niche Knitting/Crochet Club

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 19

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org

Bring your own supplies such as yarn and crochet hooks. A basic crochet or knit how-to booklet will be provided.

Computer Basics

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 19

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org

Learn how to perform essential tasks using a mouse and keyboard while navigating the Windows operating system. Laptop computers provided for use in class. Class size is limited, sign-up begins 30 minutes before class at the tech desk.

National Issues Forum: The Future of Work

Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 19

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org

This forum will discuss the national issues of work, the economy and finance and various courses of action that can be taken to alleviate the problem. All participants must remain respectful and courteous of others’ opinions and ideas. The discussion will be led by trained professional Tracy Rogers-Tryba.

Orientación de uso de la Biblioteca

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 19

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org

Learn how to get a library card, the location of Spanish materials and how to access the computers. The class will be given in Spanish.

Basic English Grammar and Speaking Class for Adults

Time: 7 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: hollowayteacher@gmail.com

Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry

Time: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.

Information: 815-758-3203

4-C Bebes y Libros (en Español)

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Art and Design: Watercolors in Action

Time: 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Dec. 20

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org

This free program is for teens in grades 6-12. Registration not required.

Bingo

Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 815-756-6912

King’s Table: Chess Club

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Dates: Thursdays and Fridays

Place: New Hope Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road

Information: 248-227-4739, or daronbrown1994@gmail.com

Nationally ranked chess player Daron Brown will host a chess club for youth of all skill levels.

Open Closet

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: 300 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-758-1388

Ministry offers free clothing, shoes, books, toys and housewares; operated by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

Adventure at Your Library

Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Dec. 20

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org

Ages 12 to 18 can join the library’s tabletop role-playing group. Refreshments provided.

DeKalb County Democratic Party Meeting

Time: 6:30 p.m. networking and socialization, 7 p.m. meeting

Date: Thursday, Dec. 20

Place: Universalist Unitarian Fellowship Hall, 158 N. Fourth St.

Information: www.dekalbcountydemocrats.org

Touched by Cancer Small Group

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Dec. 20

Place: Hillcrest Covenant Church, 1515 N. First St.

Information: 815-756-5508 or hccdekalb@gmail.com

Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group

Time: 6:30 a.m.

Date: Fridays

Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.

Information: 815-508-0280

Music for Toddlers with Angie Carter

Time: 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Date: Friday, Dec. 21

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Children ages 18 months to 3 years and their caregivers can bond over drums and other instruments during musical developmental activities with music therapist Angie Carter. No registration required.

Tai Chi

Time: 1 p.m.

Date: Fridays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Tom Scott from Hero Martial Arts will teach a free Tai Chi class.

Wrap It Up

Time: 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Date: Friday, Dec. 21

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org

Bring your boxed gift and learn how to perfectly wrap it for the holidays. Participants need to be at least 12 years old. Class size is limited, registration begins 30 minutes before class begins.

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Date: Saturdays

Place: 312 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-762-5932

Mighty Makers: Hour of Code

Time: 1 to 2 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 22

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or lauraw@dkpl.org

Learn all about coding during this program, part of Mighty Makers, the library’s making club for students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Children in kindergarten through second grade are encouraged to attend with an adult. Space is limited to 20 participants. Registration will begin one hour before the start of the program at the youth services desk.

Come Home for Christmas Event

Time: 5 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 22

Place: Cathedral of Praise Church, 1126 S. First St.

Information: www.dekalbcop.org

The event will feature hot chocolate, cookies and toys for children ages 1 to 12. Children must be present to receive a toy.

Free Community Meal

Time: 5 p.m.

Date: Sunday, Dec. 23

Place: First United Methodist Church, 321 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-6301

The R.E.A.L. (Relevant, Engaging, Authentic, Loving) meals offer homemade dinners served family-style. Boy Scout Troop 4, sponsored by FUMC, volunteer to serve the meal. All who are in need of a good meal, friendship or hope are invited.

GENOA

“Safe Driving as We Age”

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 19

Place: Club 55, 232 Main St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Gena from Legacy Law will present topics pertaining to changes that our bodies may encounter as we age and how those changes may effect the safety of our driving.

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

Free Dance Class

Time: 2 to 2:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Dec. 20

Place: Club 55, 232 W. Main St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Learn salsa dancing, line dances, oldies dance and more.

AWANA Club

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Date: Thursdays through May 10

Place: First Baptist Church, 316 Sycamore St.

Cost: $25 annually

Information: 815-761-8064

Children 3 years old through sixth grade can join the club for fun games, snacks, age-appropriate Bible teaching and prizes.

Line Dancing

Time: 7 to 11:30 p.m.

Date: Friday, Dec. 21

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Cost: $5

Information: 815-784-5967

Sons of the American Legion Hamburger Lunch

Time: Noon to 2 p.m.

Date: Saturdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

LEE

N.I.C.E. Food Pantry

Time: 8:15 to 11 a.m.

Date: Saturdays

Place: 346 S. County Line Road

Information: 815-824-2228

SYCAMORE

Wednesday Business Breakfast Network

Time: 8 a.m.

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 19

Place: Sycamore Parkway, 605 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-3456 or dbreunlin@sycamorechamber.com

Snowman Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 19

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131

Bring the whole family for a special winter-themed snowman story time and craft.

Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

This program is for children ages 3 to 6.

SMART Recovery Support Group

Times and dates: Noon Wednesdays and 7 p.m. Fridays

Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Ave., Suite J

Information: 815-787-9000

SMART Recovery (Self-Management and Recovery Training) is a free support group for addictions to substances and harmful addictive behaviors including alcohol, drugs, shopping, internet, pornography and hoarding.

Anxiety Support Group

Time: 5 to 6 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Avenue, Suite J.

Information: info@bradencenter.com

This weekly support group is for teens and adolescents struggling with anxiety.

Informal Chess Play

Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Bingo

Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.

Information: 815-895-2931

Books and Barks

Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Kids can register for a 15-minute slot to read out loud to well-behaved dogs.

Goodfellows of DeKalb/Sycamore Wrapping Session

Times and dates: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, and 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 22

Place: Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St.

Information: www.goodfellowscharity.org

Help wrap clothes that will be delivered to children in DeKalb and Sycamore on Christmas Eve.

Gift Wrapping Fundraiser

Times and dates: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131

Proceeds benefit the library’s Teen Advisory Group.

Walking Club

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road

Information: 815-758-8616 or dking@fsadekalbcounty.org

Rayna from Safe Life Home Health will be joining on the first and third Thursdays of the month with incentives and prizes.

Free Coffee, Pastries and Conversation

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: The Grand Victorian, 1440 Somonauk St.

Information: 815-895-1900

Yarn Barn

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Club 55 Sycamore, 480 Airport Road

Information: 815-758-8616 or dking@fsadekalbcounty.org

Loom, crochet and knit with friends at the new yarn barn! All skill levels welcome.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-4618

Musical Mornings

Time: 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Date: Friday, Dec. 21

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Board-certified music and developmental therapist Angie Carter will host a circle time program for children 3 years old and younger.

Ugly Sweater Contest and Open Mic Night

Time: 8 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 22

Place: Sycamore Moose 1506, 317 W. State St.

Information: 815-895-7567

Judging of sweaters will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Christmas Dinner

Time: Noon to 2 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 25

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-517-0487 or 815-895-9113

Teen Craft Night

Time: 4 to 5 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 26

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131

Ages 12 to 17 can take a break from school and relax with friends while creating a unique craft to take home and enjoy. Sign-up required.

Business Builders’ Breakfast

Time: 8 a.m.

Date: Thursday, Dec. 27

Place: Sweet Dream Desserts and Catering, 1969B DeKalb Ave.

Information: 815-895-3456 or dbreunlin@sycamorechamber.com

Stories and Songs with Bruce

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Friday, Dec. 28

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500 ext. 131

Sing and dance along with storyteller and musician Bruce Wallace.

DeKalb Area Creative Writers

Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Date: Friday, Dec. 28

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

WATERMAN

Holiday Lights Train

Time and dates: 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, through Sunday, Dec. 23

Place: Lions Park, 435 S. Birch St.

Information: www.petestrain.com

The train, hot chocolate and popcorn are free. Fudge will be available for purchase. Santa will visit with children 6 to 8 p.m. Fridays, and 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.