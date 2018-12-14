Town Crier: Dec. 19, 2018

CORTLAND
Afternoon Story and Craft Time
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Dates: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
For children in first grade and older.
Young Adult Group
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
For children in fifth grade and older.
Pokémon Club
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
The club is sponsored by The Gaming Goat.
DeKALB
Salvation Army Food Pantry
Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only
Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.
Information: 815-756-4308
Those needing food pantry assistance should be prepared to show a state-issued photo ID and proof of DeKalb County residency.
Book Babies Lapsit Program
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Dates: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
For infants younger than 24 months and their caregivers.
Book Buddies
Time: 9:30 to 10 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
For children ages 2 to 5.
Dietitian’s Dish
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesday, Dec. 19
Place: KishHealth Cancer Center
Information: 815-748-2958
Little Learners and Craft
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Dates: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
For ages 2 to 5 and their caregivers.
“Safe Driving: As We Age”
Time: Noon
Date: Wednesday, Dec. 19
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Gena from Legacy Law will give the presentation. Topics include changes that our bodies may encounter as we age, and how those changes may affect the safety of our driving. How to evaluate driving safety, Illinois regulations and resources will be available.
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group
Time: 1 p.m.
Dates: Wednesday, Dec. 19
Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 779-777-3780
Teacher in the Library
Time: 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or teacherinthelibrary@dkpl.org
Free homework help will be available at the library for District 428 students in first through eighth grades.
Stitch Niche Knitting/Crochet Club
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Dec. 19
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
Bring your own supplies such as yarn and crochet hooks. A basic crochet or knit how-to booklet will be provided.
Computer Basics
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Dec. 19
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org
Learn how to perform essential tasks using a mouse and keyboard while navigating the Windows operating system. Laptop computers provided for use in class. Class size is limited, sign-up begins 30 minutes before class at the tech desk.
National Issues Forum: The Future of Work
Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Dec. 19
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
This forum will discuss the national issues of work, the economy and finance and various courses of action that can be taken to alleviate the problem. All participants must remain respectful and courteous of others’ opinions and ideas. The discussion will be led by trained professional Tracy Rogers-Tryba.
Orientación de uso de la Biblioteca
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Dec. 19
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org
Learn how to get a library card, the location of Spanish materials and how to access the computers. The class will be given in Spanish.
Basic English Grammar and Speaking Class for Adults
Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: hollowayteacher@gmail.com
Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry
Time: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.
Information: 815-758-3203
4-C Bebes y Libros (en Español)
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Art and Design: Watercolors in Action
Time: 3:30 to 5 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Dec. 20
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org
This free program is for teens in grades 6-12. Registration not required.
Bingo
Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 815-756-6912
King’s Table: Chess Club
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Dates: Thursdays and Fridays
Place: New Hope Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road
Information: 248-227-4739, or daronbrown1994@gmail.com
Nationally ranked chess player Daron Brown will host a chess club for youth of all skill levels.
Open Closet
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: 300 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-758-1388
Ministry offers free clothing, shoes, books, toys and housewares; operated by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
Adventure at Your Library
Time: 6 to 9 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Dec. 20
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org
Ages 12 to 18 can join the library’s tabletop role-playing group. Refreshments provided.
DeKalb County Democratic Party Meeting
Time: 6:30 p.m. networking and socialization, 7 p.m. meeting
Date: Thursday, Dec. 20
Place: Universalist Unitarian Fellowship Hall, 158 N. Fourth St.
Information: www.dekalbcountydemocrats.org
Touched by Cancer Small Group
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Dec. 20
Place: Hillcrest Covenant Church, 1515 N. First St.
Information: 815-756-5508 or hccdekalb@gmail.com
Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group
Time: 6:30 a.m.
Date: Fridays
Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.
Information: 815-508-0280
Music for Toddlers with Angie Carter
Time: 10 to 10:30 a.m.
Date: Friday, Dec. 21
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Children ages 18 months to 3 years and their caregivers can bond over drums and other instruments during musical developmental activities with music therapist Angie Carter. No registration required.
Tai Chi
Time: 1 p.m.
Date: Fridays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Tom Scott from Hero Martial Arts will teach a free Tai Chi class.
Wrap It Up
Time: 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Date: Friday, Dec. 21
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 6103, or techdesk@dkpl.org
Bring your boxed gift and learn how to perfectly wrap it for the holidays. Participants need to be at least 12 years old. Class size is limited, registration begins 30 minutes before class begins.
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Date: Saturdays
Place: 312 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-762-5932
Mighty Makers: Hour of Code
Time: 1 to 2 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Dec. 22
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or lauraw@dkpl.org
Learn all about coding during this program, part of Mighty Makers, the library’s making club for students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Children in kindergarten through second grade are encouraged to attend with an adult. Space is limited to 20 participants. Registration will begin one hour before the start of the program at the youth services desk.
Come Home for Christmas Event
Time: 5 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Dec. 22
Place: Cathedral of Praise Church, 1126 S. First St.
Information: www.dekalbcop.org
The event will feature hot chocolate, cookies and toys for children ages 1 to 12. Children must be present to receive a toy.
Free Community Meal
Time: 5 p.m.
Date: Sunday, Dec. 23
Place: First United Methodist Church, 321 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-6301
The R.E.A.L. (Relevant, Engaging, Authentic, Loving) meals offer homemade dinners served family-style. Boy Scout Troop 4, sponsored by FUMC, volunteer to serve the meal. All who are in need of a good meal, friendship or hope are invited.
GENOA
“Safe Driving as We Age”
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Wednesday, Dec. 19
Place: Club 55, 232 Main St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Gena from Legacy Law will present topics pertaining to changes that our bodies may encounter as we age and how those changes may effect the safety of our driving.
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Free Dance Class
Time: 2 to 2:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Dec. 20
Place: Club 55, 232 W. Main St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Learn salsa dancing, line dances, oldies dance and more.
AWANA Club
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Date: Thursdays through May 10
Place: First Baptist Church, 316 Sycamore St.
Cost: $25 annually
Information: 815-761-8064
Children 3 years old through sixth grade can join the club for fun games, snacks, age-appropriate Bible teaching and prizes.
Line Dancing
Time: 7 to 11:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, Dec. 21
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Cost: $5
Information: 815-784-5967
Sons of the American Legion Hamburger Lunch
Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
Date: Saturdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
LEE
N.I.C.E. Food Pantry
Time: 8:15 to 11 a.m.
Date: Saturdays
Place: 346 S. County Line Road
Information: 815-824-2228
SYCAMORE
Wednesday Business Breakfast Network
Time: 8 a.m.
Date: Wednesday, Dec. 19
Place: Sycamore Parkway, 605 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-3456 or dbreunlin@sycamorechamber.com
Wednesday Business Breakfast Network
Time: 8 a.m.
Date: Wednesday, Dec. 19
Place: Sycamore Parkway, 605 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-3456 or dbreunlin@sycamorechamber.com
Snowman Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Wednesday, Dec. 19
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131
Bring the whole family for a special winter-themed snowman story time and craft.
Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
This program is for children ages 3 to 6.
SMART Recovery Support Group
Times and dates: Noon Wednesdays and 7 p.m. Fridays
Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Ave., Suite J
Information: 815-787-9000
SMART Recovery (Self-Management and Recovery Training) is a free support group for addictions to substances and harmful addictive behaviors including alcohol, drugs, shopping, internet, pornography and hoarding.
Anxiety Support Group
Time: 5 to 6 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Avenue, Suite J.
Information: info@bradencenter.com
This weekly support group is for teens and adolescents struggling with anxiety.
Informal Chess Play
Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Bingo
Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.
Information: 815-895-2931
Books and Barks
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Kids can register for a 15-minute slot to read out loud to well-behaved dogs.
Goodfellows of DeKalb/Sycamore Wrapping Session
Times and dates: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, and 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 22
Place: Blumen Gardens, 403 Edward St.
Information: www.goodfellowscharity.org
Help wrap clothes that will be delivered to children in DeKalb and Sycamore on Christmas Eve.
Gift Wrapping Fundraiser
Times and dates: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131
Proceeds benefit the library’s Teen Advisory Group.
Walking Club
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 480 Airport Road
Information: 815-758-8616 or dking@fsadekalbcounty.org
Rayna from Safe Life Home Health will be joining on the first and third Thursdays of the month with incentives and prizes.
Free Coffee, Pastries and Conversation
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: The Grand Victorian, 1440 Somonauk St.
Information: 815-895-1900
Yarn Barn
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Club 55 Sycamore, 480 Airport Road
Information: 815-758-8616 or dking@fsadekalbcounty.org
Loom, crochet and knit with friends at the new yarn barn! All skill levels welcome.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-4618
Musical Mornings
Time: 10 to 10:30 a.m.
Date: Friday, Dec. 21
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Board-certified music and developmental therapist Angie Carter will host a circle time program for children 3 years old and younger.
Ugly Sweater Contest and Open Mic Night
Time: 8 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Dec. 22
Place: Sycamore Moose 1506, 317 W. State St.
Information: 815-895-7567
Judging of sweaters will begin at 9:30 p.m.
Christmas Dinner
Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
Date: Tuesday, Dec. 25
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-517-0487 or 815-895-9113
Teen Craft Night
Time: 4 to 5 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Dec. 26
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131
Ages 12 to 17 can take a break from school and relax with friends while creating a unique craft to take home and enjoy. Sign-up required.
Business Builders’ Breakfast
Time: 8 a.m.
Date: Thursday, Dec. 27
Place: Sweet Dream Desserts and Catering, 1969B DeKalb Ave.
Information: 815-895-3456 or dbreunlin@sycamorechamber.com
Stories and Songs with Bruce
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Friday, Dec. 28
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500 ext. 131
Sing and dance along with storyteller and musician Bruce Wallace.
DeKalb Area Creative Writers
Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, Dec. 28
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
WATERMAN
Holiday Lights Train
Time and dates: 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, through Sunday, Dec. 23
Place: Lions Park, 435 S. Birch St.
Information: www.petestrain.com
The train, hot chocolate and popcorn are free. Fudge will be available for purchase. Santa will visit with children 6 to 8 p.m. Fridays, and 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.