News - Grundy County
Grundy County area police reports: October 10, 2018

By Shaw Local News Network
Police Car (Shaw Local News Network)

Morris

• Brian Kruger, 38, of Morris was charged with violation of an order of protection Oct. 4.

• Scott Stacey, 55, of Morris was charged with driving while license revoked at 3:46 p.m. Oct. 7 in the 300 block of Maple Drive.

• Zachary Guzman, 18, of Morris was charged with domestic battery at 11:11 p.m. Oct. 6 in the 1400 block of Park Boulevard.

• Johnathan I. Anderson, 29, of Morris was charged with domestic battery at 8:07 a.m. Oct. 6 in the 1500 block of Schubert Drive.

• Courtney P. Rodriguez, 26, of Newark was charged with driving with a suspended license at 9:43 a.m. Oct. 2 in the 21 block of Romines Drive.

• Harmony Wroblewski, 38, of Sheridan was charged with driving with a suspended license and operating an uninsured vehicle Oct. 5 in the 2400 block of Division Street.

• Joel C. Juarez, 34, of West Chicago was charged with driving with a suspended license and operating an uninsured vehicle at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 5 in the 1300 block of North Division Street, Morris.

Grundy County Sheriff’s Office

• Nathanial Giovanini, 25, of Joliet was charged with domestic battery and criminal damage to property Oct. 4.

