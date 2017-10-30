Town Crier: Nov. 1, 2017

CORTLAND

Crochet Class

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Tuesday Evening Story and Craft Time

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Wednesday Afternoon Story and Craft Time

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Young Adult Group

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Pokémon Club

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

DeKALB

Salvation Army Food Pantry

Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only

Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.

Information: 815-756-4308

Club 55 DeKalb

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dates: Monday through Friday

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Fitness at the Club

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-899-8960

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Kishwaukee Hospital Professional Building

Information: 815-748-8962 or www.kishhospital.org/programs

Medicare Mondays

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 815-758-6550

Video Gaming Club with the Gaming Goat

Time: 4 to 8 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkp.org

For ages 11 to 17.

New Hope Food Pantry

Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road

Information: 815-756-7906

Open Chess Play

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.

Information: info@dekalbchess.com or www.dekalbchess.com

Bedtime Stories and Craft

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Job Club

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road

Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu

Little Learners and Craft

Times and dates: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 and 10:50 a.m. Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Wood Carving

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Weight Watchers

Times and dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays

Place: 2583 Sycamore Road

Information: www.weightwatchers.com

Book Babies Lapsit Program

Times and dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Introduction to Internet Basics

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Open Closet

Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays

Place: 300 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-758-1388

Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry

Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays

Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.

Information: 815-758-3203

St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry

Time: 3 to 6 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, the corner of Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue

Information: 815-758-5432

4-C Fun with Your Little One

Time: 5 to 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Pokémon League

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org

For ages 6 to 12.

MagaZeen

Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org

Join other area tweens and teens in writing a self-created magazine.

Kishwaukeys Barbershop Chorus

Time: 8 to 9:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.

Information: 815-895-5955 or 815-756-3004

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group

Time: 1 p.m.

Dates: Wednesday, Nov. 1

Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 779-777-3780

Teen Ben Franklin Circle

Time: 4 to 5 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 1

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org

This month, teenagers in the circle will discuss silence.

Teacher in the Library

Time: 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 1

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or teacherinthelibrary@dkpl.org

Computer Class

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2115, or joshuam@dkpl.org

Enrollment begins 15 minutes before the event.

League of Women Voters Meeting

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 1

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: www.lwvil.org

4-C Bebes y Libros (en Español)

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Chair Yoga

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Day of the Dead Celebration: Movie, Treat, and Activity

Time: Noon to 3 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 2

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org

Teens in sixth through 12th grades can watch “Book of Life,” eat traditional bread and color sugar skulls.

Free Dance Class

Time: 1 to 1:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 2

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Adult Creative Writers and Artists

Time: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 2

Place: Oak Crest Retirement Center, 2944 Greenwood Acre Drive

Information: 815-756-8461 or lpeterso@niu.edu

Stroke Support Group

Time: 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 2

Place: NIU Speech Language Hearing Clinic, 3100 Sycamore Road

Information: 815-753-1481

Bingo

Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 815-756-6912

Adventure @ Your Library

Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 2

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org

Age 12 to 18 can join the library’s tabletop role-playing group.

Magic and Cooking

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 2

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org

Children and their caregivers can learn about the magic that happens when you combine ingredients, heat, cooling and human muscle.

Touched by Cancer Small Group

Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 2

Place: Hillcrest Covenant Church, 1515 N. First St.

Information: 815-756-5508 or hccdekalb@gmail.com

Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group

Time: 6:30 a.m.

Date: Fridays

Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.

Information: 815-508-0280

Tai Chi

Time: 12:15 p.m.

Date: Fridays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-8616

E-Waste Collection

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 4

Place: Parking lot at Grove and South Fourth streets

Information: 815-748-2408 or recyclemailbox@dekalbcounty.org

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Date: Saturdays

Place: 312 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-762-5932

Your Write

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 4

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org

Teens in sixth through 12th grades can work on developing characters, plot and story.

Preserving the Harvest: Canning Basics

Time: 2 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 4

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org

Learn the fundamentals of canning in this tasty hands-on demo with veteran gardener Anna Stange.

Free Warm Clothing

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Sunday, Nov. 5

Place: St. Mary’s Ministry Center, 320 Fisk Ave.

Information: 815-901-7744

Friends of the DeKalb Public Library Meeting

Time: 5 p.m.

Date: Monday, Nov. 6

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: friends@dkpl.org

Little Learners Outreach @ University Village

Time: 11 a.m.

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 7

Place: University Village Community Room, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350

Book Buddies

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 8

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Library Board of Trustees Meeting

Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 8

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 816-756-9568, ext. 220, or dkplref@dkpl.org

GENOA

Club 55 Genoa

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Fitness at the Club

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 232 W. Main St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road

Information: 815-784-3480

Bingo

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-785-5967

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: KishHealth System, 599 Pearson Drive

Information: 815-748-8962 or www.kishhospital.org/programs

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

Free Dance Class

Time: 2 to 2:30 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 2

Place: Club 55, 232 W. Main St.

Information: 815-758-8616

Sons of the American Legion Fish Fry

Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Friday, Nov. 3

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Cost: $11 adults, $9 seniors, $8 ages 6 to 12, free for ages 5 and younger

Information: 815-784-5967

Hamburger Lunch

Time: Noon to 2 p.m.

Date: Saturdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-784-5967

Pancake Breakfast

Time: 6 to 10 a.m.

Date: Sunday, Nov. 5

Place: Genoa Masonic Lodge, 130 Route 23

Cost: $6 adults, $4 children age 12 and under

Information: 847-774-7400 or cslater42@aol.com

KINGSTON

Church Supper

Time: 5 and 6:15 p.m. serving times

Date: Saturday, Nov. 4

Place: Kingston United Methodist Church, 121 W. First St.

Cost: $10 adults, $5 children

Information: 815-784-2010

Dinner includes dessert. This month’s meat is turkey. Carry-outs and gift certificates available.

MALTA

Club 55 Malta

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.

Information: 815-758-4718

SHABBONA

Community Coffee

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Prairie Crossing Living and Rehabilitation Center, 409 W. Comanche Ave.

Information: 815-824-2194 or www.prairiecrossing.net

SYCAMORE

Club 55 Sycamore

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 940 E. State St.

Information: 815-758-4718

SMART Recovery Support Group

Times and dates: 9 a.m. Mondays, noon Wednesdays and 7 p.m. Fridays

Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Ave., Suite J

Information: 815-787-9000

Sycamore Food Pantry

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-9113

To receive assistance, be prepared to show a photo ID and two pieces of mail proving Sycamore residency. On the second Monday of the month, the pantry is open until 7 p.m.

Toddler Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Creative Writing

Time: 11 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Club 55 of Sycamore, 940 E. State St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Prenatal Support Group

Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Children’s Home + Aid, 1430 DeKalb Ave.

Information: 815-899-0137

This weekly group is open to all expectant parents wanting to learn more about pregnancy and raising a baby. Partners welcome. Refreshments provided.

Wednesday Business Breakfast Network

Time: 8 a.m.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 1

Place: Sycamore Parkway, 605 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-3456 or dbreunlin@sycamorechamber.com

Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

For ages 3 to 6.

Chicago Mob History

Time: 5 to 7 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 1

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 126

Wayne Johnson, who served as a member of the Chicago Police Department for 25 years with distinction, will discuss his book “A History of Violence: An Encyclopedia of 1,400 Chicago Mob Murders.”

Informal Chess Play

Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Bingo

Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.

Information: 815-895-2931

Books and Barks

Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Mothers of Preschoolers

Time: 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Dates: Thursday, Nov. 2

Place: Kishwaukee Family YMCA, 2500 Bethany Road

Information: 612-385-3658

No membership needed, but childcare costs $1.50.

Free Coffee, Pastries and Conversation

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: The Grand Victorian, 1440 Somonauk St.

Information: 815-895-1900

Game On!

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 2

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 28

Homework Help

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-4618

Disney Movie Night

Time: 5 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131

Relaxation Through Meditation

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 2

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131

Renate Lanotte, psychotherapist and long-time meditator, will discuss how meditation can evoke a deeper state of relaxation and more peace within.

DeKalb Area Creative Writers

Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Date: Friday, Nov. 3

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Women Helping Women

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Date: Saturday, Nov. 4

Place: The Garden Market, 354 N. Main St.

Information: 815-757-5680

This benefit for Safe Passage is a holiday shopping event and craft fair with prizes and treats.

Adult Board Game Night

Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Monday, Nov. 6

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 126

Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Monday, Nov. 6

Place: Sycamore Veterans Club, 121 S. California St.

Information: dmaherhistory@gmail.com

SUVCW is a fraternal organization to preserve the memory of soldiers who were enlisted in the Union Army during the American Civil War.

Toddler Art

Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 7

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131

Children should wear clothes that can get messy. Sign-up required.