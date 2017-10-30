Town Crier: Nov. 1, 2017

CORTLAND
Crochet Class
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Tuesday Evening Story and Craft Time
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Wednesday Afternoon Story and Craft Time
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Young Adult Group
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Pokémon Club
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
DeKALB
Salvation Army Food Pantry
Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only
Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.
Information: 815-756-4308
Club 55 DeKalb
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Dates: Monday through Friday
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Fitness at the Club
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Mondays and Wednesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-899-8960
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Kishwaukee Hospital Professional Building
Information: 815-748-8962 or www.kishhospital.org/programs
Medicare Mondays
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 815-758-6550
Video Gaming Club with the Gaming Goat
Time: 4 to 8 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkp.org
For ages 11 to 17.
New Hope Food Pantry
Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road
Information: 815-756-7906
Open Chess Play
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.
Information: info@dekalbchess.com or www.dekalbchess.com
Bedtime Stories and Craft
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Job Club
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road
Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu
Little Learners and Craft
Times and dates: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 and 10:50 a.m. Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Wood Carving
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Weight Watchers
Times and dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Fridays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays
Place: 2583 Sycamore Road
Information: www.weightwatchers.com
Book Babies Lapsit Program
Times and dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Introduction to Internet Basics
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Open Closet
Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays
Place: 300 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-758-1388
Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry
Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays
Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.
Information: 815-758-3203
St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry
Time: 3 to 6 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, the corner of Fourth Street and Fisk Avenue
Information: 815-758-5432
4-C Fun with Your Little One
Time: 5 to 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Pokémon League
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or theresaw@dkpl.org
For ages 6 to 12.
MagaZeen
Time: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org
Join other area tweens and teens in writing a self-created magazine.
Kishwaukeys Barbershop Chorus
Time: 8 to 9:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.
Information: 815-895-5955 or 815-756-3004
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group
Time: 1 p.m.
Dates: Wednesday, Nov. 1
Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 779-777-3780
Teen Ben Franklin Circle
Time: 4 to 5 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 1
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
This month, teenagers in the circle will discuss silence.
Teacher in the Library
Time: 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 1
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350, or teacherinthelibrary@dkpl.org
Computer Class
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 2115, or joshuam@dkpl.org
Enrollment begins 15 minutes before the event.
League of Women Voters Meeting
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 1
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: www.lwvil.org
4-C Bebes y Libros (en Español)
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Chair Yoga
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Day of the Dead Celebration: Movie, Treat, and Activity
Time: Noon to 3 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Nov. 2
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org
Teens in sixth through 12th grades can watch “Book of Life,” eat traditional bread and color sugar skulls.
Free Dance Class
Time: 1 to 1:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Nov. 2
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Adult Creative Writers and Artists
Time: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Nov. 2
Place: Oak Crest Retirement Center, 2944 Greenwood Acre Drive
Information: 815-756-8461 or lpeterso@niu.edu
Stroke Support Group
Time: 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Nov. 2
Place: NIU Speech Language Hearing Clinic, 3100 Sycamore Road
Information: 815-753-1481
Bingo
Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 815-756-6912
Adventure @ Your Library
Time: 6 to 9 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Nov. 2
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org
Age 12 to 18 can join the library’s tabletop role-playing group.
Magic and Cooking
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Nov. 2
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
Children and their caregivers can learn about the magic that happens when you combine ingredients, heat, cooling and human muscle.
Touched by Cancer Small Group
Time: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Nov. 2
Place: Hillcrest Covenant Church, 1515 N. First St.
Information: 815-756-5508 or hccdekalb@gmail.com
Friday Morning Sexaholics Anonymous Group
Time: 6:30 a.m.
Date: Fridays
Place: Christ Community Outreach Center, 316 N. Sixth St.
Information: 815-508-0280
Tai Chi
Time: 12:15 p.m.
Date: Fridays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-8616
E-Waste Collection
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Saturday, Nov. 4
Place: Parking lot at Grove and South Fourth streets
Information: 815-748-2408 or recyclemailbox@dekalbcounty.org
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Date: Saturdays
Place: 312 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-762-5932
Your Write
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Nov. 4
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3400, or susang@dkpl.org
Teens in sixth through 12th grades can work on developing characters, plot and story.
Preserving the Harvest: Canning Basics
Time: 2 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Nov. 4
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1701, or samanthah@dkpl.org
Learn the fundamentals of canning in this tasty hands-on demo with veteran gardener Anna Stange.
Free Warm Clothing
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Sunday, Nov. 5
Place: St. Mary’s Ministry Center, 320 Fisk Ave.
Information: 815-901-7744
Friends of the DeKalb Public Library Meeting
Time: 5 p.m.
Date: Monday, Nov. 6
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: friends@dkpl.org
Little Learners Outreach @ University Village
Time: 11 a.m.
Date: Tuesday, Nov. 7
Place: University Village Community Room, 722 N. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350
Book Buddies
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 8
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Library Board of Trustees Meeting
Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 8
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 816-756-9568, ext. 220, or dkplref@dkpl.org
GENOA
Club 55 Genoa
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Fitness at the Club
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 232 W. Main St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road
Information: 815-784-3480
Bingo
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-785-5967
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: KishHealth System, 599 Pearson Drive
Information: 815-748-8962 or www.kishhospital.org/programs
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Wednesday Lightning and Queen of Hearts Drawing
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Free Dance Class
Time: 2 to 2:30 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Nov. 2
Place: Club 55, 232 W. Main St.
Information: 815-758-8616
Sons of the American Legion Fish Fry
Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, Nov. 3
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Cost: $11 adults, $9 seniors, $8 ages 6 to 12, free for ages 5 and younger
Information: 815-784-5967
Hamburger Lunch
Time: Noon to 2 p.m.
Date: Saturdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-784-5967
Pancake Breakfast
Time: 6 to 10 a.m.
Date: Sunday, Nov. 5
Place: Genoa Masonic Lodge, 130 Route 23
Cost: $6 adults, $4 children age 12 and under
Information: 847-774-7400 or cslater42@aol.com
KINGSTON
Church Supper
Time: 5 and 6:15 p.m. serving times
Date: Saturday, Nov. 4
Place: Kingston United Methodist Church, 121 W. First St.
Cost: $10 adults, $5 children
Information: 815-784-2010
Dinner includes dessert. This month’s meat is turkey. Carry-outs and gift certificates available.
MALTA
Club 55 Malta
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.
Information: 815-758-4718
SHABBONA
Community Coffee
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Prairie Crossing Living and Rehabilitation Center, 409 W. Comanche Ave.
Information: 815-824-2194 or www.prairiecrossing.net
SYCAMORE
Club 55 Sycamore
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 940 E. State St.
Information: 815-758-4718
SMART Recovery Support Group
Times and dates: 9 a.m. Mondays, noon Wednesdays and 7 p.m. Fridays
Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Ave., Suite J
Information: 815-787-9000
Sycamore Food Pantry
Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-9113
To receive assistance, be prepared to show a photo ID and two pieces of mail proving Sycamore residency. On the second Monday of the month, the pantry is open until 7 p.m.
Toddler Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Creative Writing
Time: 11 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Club 55 of Sycamore, 940 E. State St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Prenatal Support Group
Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Children’s Home + Aid, 1430 DeKalb Ave.
Information: 815-899-0137
This weekly group is open to all expectant parents wanting to learn more about pregnancy and raising a baby. Partners welcome. Refreshments provided.
Wednesday Business Breakfast Network
Time: 8 a.m.
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 1
Place: Sycamore Parkway, 605 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-3456 or dbreunlin@sycamorechamber.com
Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
For ages 3 to 6.
Chicago Mob History
Time: 5 to 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Nov. 1
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 126
Wayne Johnson, who served as a member of the Chicago Police Department for 25 years with distinction, will discuss his book “A History of Violence: An Encyclopedia of 1,400 Chicago Mob Murders.”
Informal Chess Play
Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Bingo
Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.
Information: 815-895-2931
Books and Barks
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Mothers of Preschoolers
Time: 9:30 to 11 a.m.
Dates: Thursday, Nov. 2
Place: Kishwaukee Family YMCA, 2500 Bethany Road
Information: 612-385-3658
No membership needed, but childcare costs $1.50.
Free Coffee, Pastries and Conversation
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: The Grand Victorian, 1440 Somonauk St.
Information: 815-895-1900
Game On!
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Nov. 2
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 28
Homework Help
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-4618
Disney Movie Night
Time: 5 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131
Relaxation Through Meditation
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Nov. 2
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131
Renate Lanotte, psychotherapist and long-time meditator, will discuss how meditation can evoke a deeper state of relaxation and more peace within.
DeKalb Area Creative Writers
Time: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Date: Friday, Nov. 3
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Women Helping Women
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Date: Saturday, Nov. 4
Place: The Garden Market, 354 N. Main St.
Information: 815-757-5680
This benefit for Safe Passage is a holiday shopping event and craft fair with prizes and treats.
Adult Board Game Night
Time: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Monday, Nov. 6
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 126
Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Monday, Nov. 6
Place: Sycamore Veterans Club, 121 S. California St.
Information: dmaherhistory@gmail.com
SUVCW is a fraternal organization to preserve the memory of soldiers who were enlisted in the Union Army during the American Civil War.
Toddler Art
Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m.
Date: Tuesday, Nov. 7
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131
Children should wear clothes that can get messy. Sign-up required.