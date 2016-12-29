Town Crier: Jan. 4, 2017

CORTLAND
Crochet Class
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Tuesday Evening Story Time
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Story and Craft Time
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
For children in first grade and older.
Homework Help Night
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Pokémon Club
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
Fifth Grade and Up Group
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road
Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com
A fun, interactive group that participates in a variety of activities, crafts and games.
DeKALB
Salvation Army Food Pantry
Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only
Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.
Call 815-756-4308 to volunteer. Those needing food pantry assistance should be prepared to show a state-issued photo ID and proof of DeKalb County residency.
Club 55 DeKalb
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Dates: Monday through Friday
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718.
Join the club for fun, fellowship and activities galore. Call for a list of programs and activities.
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 10 to 11 a.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-899-8960
Free Blood Pressure Clinic
Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Kishwaukee Hospital Roberts Conference Center
Information: 815-748-8962 or www.kishhospital.org/programs
A community wellness professional monitors blood pressure weekly. Receive blood pressure information and a tracking card. No registration necessary.
Medicare Mondays
Time: 1 to 3 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 815-758-6550
Free professional assistance for questions about Medicare plans and benefits.
Wild with Words Creative Writing Class
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
No experience is needed for this fun and interactive writing class.
Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry
Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Mondays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays
Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.
Information: 815-758-3203
New Hope Food Pantry
Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road
Information: 815-756-7906
Open Chess Play
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.
Information: info@dekalbchess.com or www.dekalbchess.com
Job Club
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road
Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu
Little Learners and Craft
Times and dates: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 and 10:50 a.m. Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
For ages 2 to 5 and their caregivers.
Weight Watchers
Times and dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays
Place: 2583 Sycamore Road
Information: www.weightwatchers.com
Weigh-ins are 30 minutes before meetings.
Book Babies Lapsit Program
Times and dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
For infants younger than 24 months and their caregivers.
Open Closet
Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays
Place: 300 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-758-1388
Ministry offers free clothing, shoes, books, toys and housewares; operated by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
Chair Exercise Class
Time: 2 to 2:45 p.m.
Dates: Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 3 to Feb. 14
Place: Barb City Manor, 680 Haish Blvd.
Cost: $25 seniors, $75 non-seniors
Information: 815-756-8444
BarbCity Manor is collaborating with Kishwaukee College to offer “Bodies in Motion,” a chair exercise class. Registration can be completed by contacting Kishwaukee College at 815-825-9441 or Barb City Manor at 815-825-9441.
St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry
Time: 3 to 6 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, the corner of Fourth St. and Fisk Ave.
Information: 815-758-5432
Society for Creative Anachronism Fighter's Practice
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Liberty Park, 1012 Lewis St.
Information: www.carraigban.org
Kishwaukeys Barbershop Chorus
Time: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.
Information: 815-895-5955 or 815-756-3004
Men of any age welcome to enjoy the fellowship of joining voices in song.
Book Buddies
Time: 9:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
For ages 2 to 5 and siblings of children in the Book Babies Lapsit Program.
Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Group
Time: 1 p.m.
Dates: First and Third Wednesdays; next, Jan. 4
Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway
Information: 779-777-3780
The meeting is for any and all caregivers of loved ones who have been diagnosed with dementia or Alzheimer’s.
Stitch Niche Knitting/Crochet Club
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Date: Wednesday, Jan. 4
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3401, or darcyt@dkpl.org
Bring your own supplies, such as yarn and crochet hooks. A basic crochet or knit how-to booklet will be provided.
League of Women Voters of DeKalb County Meeting
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: First Wednesdays; next, Jan. 4
Place: First Congregational Church Narthex, 615 N. First St.
Information: leagueofdekalbcounty@gmail.com
Everyone is welcome to join the conversation on the upcoming local elections and community policing.
Adult Creative Writers and Artists
Time: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Date: First Thursdays; next, Jan. 5
Place: Oak Crest Retirement Center, 2944 Greenwood Acre Dr.
Information: 815-756-8461 or lpeterso@niu.edu
This club is for all levels and genres.
Stroke Support Group
Time: 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Date: First Thursdays; next, Jan. 5
Place: NIU Speech Language Hearing Clinic, 3100 Sycamore Road
Information: 815-753-1481
Bingo
Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo
Date: Thursdays
Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road
Information: 815-756-6912
Adventure @ Your Library
Time: 6 to 9 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Jan. 5
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3401, or darcyt@dkpl.org
Teens age 12 to 18 can join the library’s tabletop role-playing group. Refreshments provided.
E-Waste Collection
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Date: First Saturdays; next, Jan. 7
Place: Parking lot at Grove and S. Fourth Streets
Information: 815-748-2408 or recyclemailbox@dekalbcounty.org
Any item with a battery or cord, except smoke detectors, will be accepted. Most items can be recycled at no cost, except computer monitors cost $10, TVs smaller than 19 inches cost $20 and TVs larger than 19 inches cost $30.
Overeaters Anonymous
Time: 11 a.m. to noon
Date: Saturdays
Place: 312 E. Taylor St.
Information: 815-762-5932
Food Addicts Anonymous
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: Sundays
Place: Alano Club, 312 E. Taylor St.
Information: faadekalb@yahoo.com or www.foodaddictsanonymous.org
Meet to carry the message of hope to other suffering food addicts. This 12-step fellowship program has no weigh-ins.
Pokémon League
Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays; next, Jan. 9
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
Children age 6 to 12 can learn how to play Pokémon and then participate in the game.
Bedtime Stories and Craft
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Date: Mondays; next, Jan. 9
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org
3-D Design and Printing Class
Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
Date: Mondays; next, Jan. 9
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1810, or joshuam@dkpl.org
This class will help you familiarize yourself with the procedures of printing 3-D object using TinkerCad (tinkercad.com), a browser-based 3D design program.
DeKalb Area Toastmasters Club
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Second and fourth Mondays; next, Jan. 9
Place: Immanuel Lutheran Church, 511 Russell Road
Improve your communication and leadership skills, network with community members and build your confidence.
Meditation Monday
Time: 7 to 8:15 p.m.
Date: Second Mondays; next, Jan. 9
Place: Wise Owl Wellness Center, 303 E. Hillcrest Drive
Cost: $10
Information: www.wiseowlwellness.com
Little Learners Outreach
Time: 11 a.m.
Date: Second and fourth Tuesdays; next, Jan. 10
Place: Conexion Comunidad, 637 N. Eleventh St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350
For children ages 2 to 5. Participants will receive a free book to take home.
Bunco
Time: 12:30 p.m.
Date: Second and fourth Tuesdays; next, Jan. 10
Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Magic Muffins Magazine
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Date: Second and Third Tuesdays; next, Jan. 10
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3401, or darcyt@dkpl.org
Join other area tweens to create a self-made magazine. Laptops are provided to work on submissions. After the program, your contribution will be added to a layout and printed for library patrons to take home.
Calm, Creative Coloring
Time: 6 to 8 p.m.
Date: Second and fourth Wednesdays; next, Jan. 11
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3401, or darcyt@dkpl.org
Colored pencils and coloring sheets will be provided, but feel free to bring your own supplies.
Library Board of Trustees Meeting
Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Date: Second Wednesdays; next, Jan. 11
Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.
Information: 816-756-9568, ext. 220, or dkplref@dkpl.org
This meeting to discuss the business of the library is open to the public.
GENOA
Club 55 Genoa
Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Join the club for a variety of card and board games, line dancing, friends and fun.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road
Information: 815-784-3480
Bingo
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Information: 815-785-5967
Preschool Story Time
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.
Information: 815-784-2627
Children five years old and younger can join Miss Toni for stories, songs and crafts.
Sons of the American Legion Fish Fry
Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Date: First Fridays; next, Jan. 6
Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.
Cost: $11 adults, $9 seniors, $8 ages 6 to 12, free for ages 5 and younger
Information: 815-784-5967
KINGSTON
Church Supper
Time: 5 and 6:15 p.m. serving times
Date: First Saturdays; next, Jan. 7
Place: Kingston United Methodist Church, 121 W. First St.
Cost: $10 adults, $5 children
Information: 815-784-2010
Dinner includes dessert. Carry-outs and gift certificates available.
LEE
N.I.C.E. Food Pantry
Time: 8:15 to 11 a.m.
Dates: Saturdays
Place: 346 S. County Line Road
MALTA
Club 55 Malta
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Join the club for fellowship and fun. Make new friends, play a variety of games and activities. Crafts will be held Fridays.
SYCAMORE
Club 55 Sycamore
Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Club 55, 940 E. State St.
Information: 815-758-4718
Meet new people while playing a variety of card games like cribbage, pinochle and euchre. There will be Wii bowling Wednesdays and bingo Thursdays.
SMART Recovery Support Group
Times and dates: 9 a.m. Mondays, noon Wednesdays and 7 p.m. Fridays
Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Ave., Suite J
Information: 815-787-9000
SMART Recovery (Self-Management and Recovery Training) is a free support group for addictions to substances and harmful addictive behaviors including alcohol, drugs, shopping, internet, pornography and hoarding.
Sycamore Food Pantry
Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
Date: Mondays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.
Information: 815-895-9113
To receive assistance, be prepared to show a photo ID and two pieces of mail proving Sycamore residency. On the second Monday of the month, the pantry is open until 7 p.m.
Toddler Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
For ages 18 months to 3 and their caregivers.
Prenatal Support Group
Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays
Place: Children’s Home + Aid, 1430 DeKalb Ave.
Information: 815-899-0137
This weekly group is open to all expectant parents wanting to learn more about pregnancy and raising a baby. Partners welcome. Refreshments provided.
Weight-Loss Challenge
Time: 6 p.m.
Date: Tuesdays until Feb. 21
Place: Sycamore Integrated Health, 920 W. Prairie Drive
Information: 815-895-3354
Join Sycamore Integrated Weight Loss for a fun, motivational 8-week, weight-loss challenge. Get tips on proper nutrition, exercise, setting goals, your metabolism and cooking during the weekly weigh-in and informational talk.
MixxedFit Class
Time and Dates: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays until Feb. 21 or Thursdays until Feb. 23
Place: South Prairie Elementary School, 820 Borden Ave.
Cost: $43 resident, $53 non-resident
Information: www.sycamoreparkdistrict.com
This program is a dance fitness class that combines explosive guided dancing with moves that will get your heart rate up and help you tone your body! No experience necessary.
Myth Busters
Time: 4 to 5 p.m.
Dates: Tuesdays until Jan. 31
Place: Midwest Museum of Natural History, 425 W. State St.
Cost: $65 resident, $70 non-resident
Information: www.sycamoreparkdistrict.com
Put a myth to the test, calculate your results and find out answers. Topics include “Does soda rot your teeth,” “Are fingerprints all that unique,” “Is yawning really contagious” and “Eggs are stronger than you think.”
Story Time
Time: 10 a.m.
Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
For ages 3 to 6.
Bingo
Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.
Information: 815-895-2931
Books and Barks
Time: 6 to 7 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500
Kids can register for a 15-minute slot to read out loud to well-behaved dogs.
Game On!
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Date: First Thursdays; next, Jan. 5
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 28
Middle and high school students can play board games, card games and Xbox.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)
Time: 4:30 p.m.
Date: Thursdays
Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave., Sycamore
Information: 815-895-4618
Free MixxedFit Class
Time: 7 to 8 p.m.
Date: Thursday, Jan. 5
Place: South Prairie Elementary School, 820 Borden Ave.
Information: www.sycamoreparkdistrict.com
This program is a dance fitness class that combines explosive guided dancing with moves that will get your heart rate up and help you tone your body! No experience necessary.
Pokémon Players
Time: 5 to 6:15 p.m.
Date: Second and Fourth Tuesdays; next, Jan. 10
Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.
Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131
Bring your cards to play and talk about all things Pokémon with others and experts from The Gaming Goat.