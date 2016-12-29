Town Crier: Jan. 4, 2017

CORTLAND

Crochet Class

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Tuesday Evening Story Time

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Story and Craft Time

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

For children in first grade and older.

Homework Help Night

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Pokémon Club

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

Fifth Grade and Up Group

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Cortland Community Library, 63 S. Somonauk Road

Information: 815-756-7274 or www.cortlandlibrary.com

A fun, interactive group that participates in a variety of activities, crafts and games.

DeKALB

Salvation Army Food Pantry

Times and dates: 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday; 5 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday only

Place: Salvation Army, 830 Grove St.

Call 815-756-4308 to volunteer. Those needing food pantry assistance should be prepared to show a state-issued photo ID and proof of DeKalb County residency.

Club 55 DeKalb

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dates: Monday through Friday

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718.

Join the club for fun, fellowship and activities galore. Call for a list of programs and activities.

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 10 to 11 a.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-899-8960

Free Blood Pressure Clinic

Time: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Kishwaukee Hospital Roberts Conference Center

Information: 815-748-8962 or www.kishhospital.org/programs

A community wellness professional monitors blood pressure weekly. Receive blood pressure information and a tracking card. No registration necessary.

Medicare Mondays

Time: 1 to 3 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Elder Care Services of DeKalb County, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 815-758-6550

Free professional assistance for questions about Medicare plans and benefits.

Wild with Words Creative Writing Class

Time: 1:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

No experience is needed for this fun and interactive writing class.

Bethlehem Feed My Sheep Food Pantry

Times and dates: 3 to 5 p.m. Mondays and 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays

Place: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1915 N. First St.

Information: 815-758-3203

New Hope Food Pantry

Time: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1201 Twombly Road

Information: 815-756-7906

Open Chess Play

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.

Information: info@dekalbchess.com or www.dekalbchess.com

Job Club

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Illinois WorkNet Center, 650B N. Peace Road

Information: 815-901-0177, ext. 250, or billi.tierney@kishwaukeecollege.edu

Little Learners and Craft

Times and dates: 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 10:30 and 10:50 a.m. Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

For ages 2 to 5 and their caregivers.

Weight Watchers

Times and dates: 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 7:30 and 9 a.m. Saturdays

Place: 2583 Sycamore Road

Information: www.weightwatchers.com

Weigh-ins are 30 minutes before meetings.

Book Babies Lapsit Program

Times and dates: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

For infants younger than 24 months and their caregivers.

Open Closet

Times and dates: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursdays

Place: 300 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-758-1388

Ministry offers free clothing, shoes, books, toys and housewares; operated by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

Chair Exercise Class

Time: 2 to 2:45 p.m.

Dates: Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 3 to Feb. 14

Place: Barb City Manor, 680 Haish Blvd.

Cost: $25 seniors, $75 non-seniors

Information: 815-756-8444

BarbCity Manor is collaborating with Kishwaukee College to offer “Bodies in Motion,” a chair exercise class. Registration can be completed by contacting Kishwaukee College at 815-825-9441 or Barb City Manor at 815-825-9441.

St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry

Time: 3 to 6 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: St. Mary Ministry Center, the corner of Fourth St. and Fisk Ave.

Information: 815-758-5432

Society for Creative Anachronism Fighter's Practice

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Liberty Park, 1012 Lewis St.

Information: www.carraigban.org

Kishwaukeys Barbershop Chorus

Time: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: First Congregational Church, 615 N. First St.

Information: 815-895-5955 or 815-756-3004

Men of any age welcome to enjoy the fellowship of joining voices in song.

Book Buddies

Time: 9:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

For ages 2 to 5 and siblings of children in the Book Babies Lapsit Program.

Alzheimer's Caregiver Support Group

Time: 1 p.m.

Dates: First and Third Wednesdays; next, Jan. 4

Place: Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway

Information: 779-777-3780

The meeting is for any and all caregivers of loved ones who have been diagnosed with dementia or Alzheimer’s.

Stitch Niche Knitting/Crochet Club

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 4

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3401, or darcyt@dkpl.org

Bring your own supplies, such as yarn and crochet hooks. A basic crochet or knit how-to booklet will be provided.

League of Women Voters of DeKalb County Meeting

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: First Wednesdays; next, Jan. 4

Place: First Congregational Church Narthex, 615 N. First St.

Information: leagueofdekalbcounty@gmail.com

Everyone is welcome to join the conversation on the upcoming local elections and community policing.

Adult Creative Writers and Artists

Time: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Date: First Thursdays; next, Jan. 5

Place: Oak Crest Retirement Center, 2944 Greenwood Acre Dr.

Information: 815-756-8461 or lpeterso@niu.edu

This club is for all levels and genres.

Stroke Support Group

Time: 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Date: First Thursdays; next, Jan. 5

Place: NIU Speech Language Hearing Clinic, 3100 Sycamore Road

Information: 815-753-1481

Bingo

Time: 4 p.m. doors open, 5 to 6:45 p.m. food available, 5:30 p.m. card sales, 7 p.m. early bird games, 7:30 p.m. regular bingo

Date: Thursdays

Place: DeKalb Elks Lodge, 209 S. Annie Glidden Road

Information: 815-756-6912

Adventure @ Your Library

Time: 6 to 9 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Jan. 5

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3401, or darcyt@dkpl.org

Teens age 12 to 18 can join the library’s tabletop role-playing group. Refreshments provided.

E-Waste Collection

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Date: First Saturdays; next, Jan. 7

Place: Parking lot at Grove and S. Fourth Streets

Information: 815-748-2408 or recyclemailbox@dekalbcounty.org

Any item with a battery or cord, except smoke detectors, will be accepted. Most items can be recycled at no cost, except computer monitors cost $10, TVs smaller than 19 inches cost $20 and TVs larger than 19 inches cost $30.

Overeaters Anonymous

Time: 11 a.m. to noon

Date: Saturdays

Place: 312 E. Taylor St.

Information: 815-762-5932

Food Addicts Anonymous

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: Sundays

Place: Alano Club, 312 E. Taylor St.

Information: faadekalb@yahoo.com or www.foodaddictsanonymous.org

Meet to carry the message of hope to other suffering food addicts. This 12-step fellowship program has no weigh-ins.

Pokémon League

Time: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays; next, Jan. 9

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

Children age 6 to 12 can learn how to play Pokémon and then participate in the game.

Bedtime Stories and Craft

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Date: Mondays; next, Jan. 9

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3300, or theresaw@dkpl.org

3-D Design and Printing Class

Time: 7 to 8 p.m.

Date: Mondays; next, Jan. 9

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 1810, or joshuam@dkpl.org

This class will help you familiarize yourself with the procedures of printing 3-D object using TinkerCad (tinkercad.com), a browser-based 3D design program.

DeKalb Area Toastmasters Club

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Second and fourth Mondays; next, Jan. 9

Place: Immanuel Lutheran Church, 511 Russell Road

Improve your communication and leadership skills, network with community members and build your confidence.

Meditation Monday

Time: 7 to 8:15 p.m.

Date: Second Mondays; next, Jan. 9

Place: Wise Owl Wellness Center, 303 E. Hillcrest Drive

Cost: $10

Information: www.wiseowlwellness.com

Little Learners Outreach

Time: 11 a.m.

Date: Second and fourth Tuesdays; next, Jan. 10

Place: Conexion Comunidad, 637 N. Eleventh St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3350

For children ages 2 to 5. Participants will receive a free book to take home.

Bunco

Time: 12:30 p.m.

Date: Second and fourth Tuesdays; next, Jan. 10

Place: Club 55, 330 Grove St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Magic Muffins Magazine

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Date: Second and Third Tuesdays; next, Jan. 10

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3401, or darcyt@dkpl.org

Join other area tweens to create a self-made magazine. Laptops are provided to work on submissions. After the program, your contribution will be added to a layout and printed for library patrons to take home.

Calm, Creative Coloring

Time: 6 to 8 p.m.

Date: Second and fourth Wednesdays; next, Jan. 11

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 815-756-9568, ext. 3401, or darcyt@dkpl.org

Colored pencils and coloring sheets will be provided, but feel free to bring your own supplies.

Library Board of Trustees Meeting

Time: 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Date: Second Wednesdays; next, Jan. 11

Place: DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St.

Information: 816-756-9568, ext. 220, or dkplref@dkpl.org

This meeting to discuss the business of the library is open to the public.

GENOA

Club 55 Genoa

Time: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 232 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Join the club for a variety of card and board games, line dancing, friends and fun.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: CrossWind Community Church, 13100 Cherry Road

Information: 815-784-3480

Bingo

Time: 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Information: 815-785-5967

Preschool Story Time

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Genoa Public Library, 240 W. Main St.

Information: 815-784-2627

Children five years old and younger can join Miss Toni for stories, songs and crafts.

Sons of the American Legion Fish Fry

Time: 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Date: First Fridays; next, Jan. 6

Place: Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St.

Cost: $11 adults, $9 seniors, $8 ages 6 to 12, free for ages 5 and younger

Information: 815-784-5967

KINGSTON

Church Supper

Time: 5 and 6:15 p.m. serving times

Date: First Saturdays; next, Jan. 7

Place: Kingston United Methodist Church, 121 W. First St.

Cost: $10 adults, $5 children

Information: 815-784-2010

Dinner includes dessert. Carry-outs and gift certificates available.

LEE

N.I.C.E. Food Pantry

Time: 8:15 to 11 a.m.

Dates: Saturdays

Place: 346 S. County Line Road

MALTA

Club 55 Malta

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Place: Club 55, 115 S. Third St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Join the club for fellowship and fun. Make new friends, play a variety of games and activities. Crafts will be held Fridays.

SYCAMORE

Club 55 Sycamore

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Dates: Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Club 55, 940 E. State St.

Information: 815-758-4718

Meet new people while playing a variety of card games like cribbage, pinochle and euchre. There will be Wii bowling Wednesdays and bingo Thursdays.

SMART Recovery Support Group

Times and dates: 9 a.m. Mondays, noon Wednesdays and 7 p.m. Fridays

Place: Braden Counseling Center, 2600 DeKalb Ave., Suite J

Information: 815-787-9000

SMART Recovery (Self-Management and Recovery Training) is a free support group for addictions to substances and harmful addictive behaviors including alcohol, drugs, shopping, internet, pornography and hoarding.

Sycamore Food Pantry

Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Date: Mondays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave.

Information: 815-895-9113

To receive assistance, be prepared to show a photo ID and two pieces of mail proving Sycamore residency. On the second Monday of the month, the pantry is open until 7 p.m.

Toddler Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

For ages 18 months to 3 and their caregivers.

Prenatal Support Group

Time: 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays

Place: Children’s Home + Aid, 1430 DeKalb Ave.

Information: 815-899-0137

This weekly group is open to all expectant parents wanting to learn more about pregnancy and raising a baby. Partners welcome. Refreshments provided.

Weight-Loss Challenge

Time: 6 p.m.

Date: Tuesdays until Feb. 21

Place: Sycamore Integrated Health, 920 W. Prairie Drive

Information: 815-895-3354

Join Sycamore Integrated Weight Loss for a fun, motivational 8-week, weight-loss challenge. Get tips on proper nutrition, exercise, setting goals, your metabolism and cooking during the weekly weigh-in and informational talk.

MixxedFit Class

Time and Dates: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays until Feb. 21 or Thursdays until Feb. 23

Place: South Prairie Elementary School, 820 Borden Ave.

Cost: $43 resident, $53 non-resident

Information: www.sycamoreparkdistrict.com

This program is a dance fitness class that combines explosive guided dancing with moves that will get your heart rate up and help you tone your body! No experience necessary.

Myth Busters

Time: 4 to 5 p.m.

Dates: Tuesdays until Jan. 31

Place: Midwest Museum of Natural History, 425 W. State St.

Cost: $65 resident, $70 non-resident

Information: www.sycamoreparkdistrict.com

Put a myth to the test, calculate your results and find out answers. Topics include “Does soda rot your teeth,” “Are fingerprints all that unique,” “Is yawning really contagious” and “Eggs are stronger than you think.”

Story Time

Time: 10 a.m.

Dates: Wednesdays and Thursdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

For ages 3 to 6.

Bingo

Time: 6 p.m. card sales start, 7:15 p.m. play begins

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Veterans Home, 121 S. California St.

Information: 815-895-2931

Books and Barks

Time: 6 to 7 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500

Kids can register for a 15-minute slot to read out loud to well-behaved dogs.

Game On!

Time: 4 to 6 p.m.

Date: First Thursdays; next, Jan. 5

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 28

Middle and high school students can play board games, card games and Xbox.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS)

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Date: Thursdays

Place: Sycamore United Methodist Church, 160 Johnson Ave., Sycamore

Information: 815-895-4618

Free MixxedFit Class

Time: 7 to 8 p.m.

Date: Thursday, Jan. 5

Place: South Prairie Elementary School, 820 Borden Ave.

Information: www.sycamoreparkdistrict.com

This program is a dance fitness class that combines explosive guided dancing with moves that will get your heart rate up and help you tone your body! No experience necessary.

Pokémon Players

Time: 5 to 6:15 p.m.

Date: Second and Fourth Tuesdays; next, Jan. 10

Place: Sycamore Public Library, 103 E. State St.

Information: 815-895-2500, ext. 131

Bring your cards to play and talk about all things Pokémon with others and experts from The Gaming Goat.