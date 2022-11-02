Jackie Williamson: 2022 candidate for Illinois House District 47

Bio

Party: Democrat

Office sought: Illinois House District 47

City: Wheaton

Age: 34

Occupation: Benefits specialist, Encore

Previous offices held: None

Q&A

Q: What needs to be done structurally to make the legislature more effective? What is your position on term limits in general and for legislative leaders specifically?

A: I am in favor of term limits for legislators and committee leaders. I would be eager to discuss the best way to implement them in a way that would allow legislators to gain momentum and make impactful changes for their constituents, while also allowing for an infusion of new ideas and perspectives through changes in leadership.

Q: Federal assistance has enabled the state to make important advances toward improving its budget. What will you do to ensure these advances continue when the federal aid is gone?

A: Gov. Pritzker and Comptroller Mendoza have done a great job of paying down old state debts. This priority should continue to keep increasing the state’s credit rating, leading to greater flexibility for state funding options.

Q: To what extent are you happy or unhappy with the evidence-based model for education funding now in place in Illinois? How would you define “adequate” state funding for Illinois schools and what will you do to promote that?

A: It is not perfect but great progress has been made, and we should continue to explore means for improving the system until all public schools are funded 100% by the state. As long as we continue to reduce the municipal property tax burden for funding public schools, we are on the right track to reducing inequity in the public school system and improving conditions for students, teachers, and staff across the state.

Q: Do you believe elections in Illinois are free and fair? What changes, if any, are needed regarding election security and voter access?

A: Yes, Illinois elections are free and fair, and I believe in the accuracy of the results of our elections. I would like to implement some of the improvements made in DuPage County in Springfield; specifically vote in any precinct initiatives and permanent vote by mail. These programs have been incredibly successful in DuPage County, providing flexibility for voters while maintaining our election integrity.

Q: How well has Illinois responded to Supreme Court indications that it considers abortion, gay marriage and other social issues to be state, not federal, responsibilities? What if anything needs to be done in these areas and what would you do to make your vision come to pass?

A: This was my motivation for running: to ensure that, as these federal precedents are sent back to the states,

that no Illinoisan is left without rights they had before. Thankfully, Illinois has been proactive in passing laws protecting rights such as marriage equality and abortion, so we are certainly ahead of the curve. My goal is to, at a minimum, maintain what we already have. I do not take it for granted that a progressive majority is guaranteed in this state. We can continue to make progress by requiring anti-discrimination training through the Illinois Department of Human Rights, which already requires sexual harassment training.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20221013/jackie-williamson-2022-candidate-for-illinois-house-district-47