Aurora man charged with punching ex-girlfriend, companion, through car window in Geneva

Juan J. Solache Navarette was charged with felony vehicular invasion and two counts of aggravated battery in a public way and two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery. (Photo provided)

GENEVA – An Aurora man was charged with felony vehicular invasion and two counts of aggravated battery in a public way when he allegedly punched his ex-girlfriend and her male companion in the face while she was delivering newspapers, according to Geneva police reports.

Juan J. Solache Navarette, 40, of the 1700 block of North Marywood, Aurora, was also charged Dec. 1 with two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery.

According to police reports, Solache Navarette allegedly followed the victim, who was delivering newspapers shortly after 3 a.m. on Nov. 30 in the 500 block of South Third Street. She had a male friend in the front passenger seat.

She had pulled part way into a residential driveway to deliver a newspaper. Solache Navarette pulled in behind her as she was backing out and blocked her vehicle with his own, preventing her from backing up completely, the report stated.

Solache Navarette got out of his vehicle and approached the victim, yelling profanities at her, then he reached in through the open driver’s window, grabbed her by the hair and punched her several times in the face with a closed fist, the report stated.

He removed the ignition key, bending it at nearly a right angle, then threw it into a neighboring yard, the report stated.

Solache Navarette then walked around to the passenger side of her vehicle and struck the passenger several times in the face.

Solache Navarette was released on his own recognizance but ordered to stay away from the two victims and to have no entry at an address in Warrenville, according to court records.

The most serious charge, unlawful vehicular invasion, is a Class 1 felony, punishable by four to 15 years in prison and fines up to $25,000, or up to 48 months of probation, if convicted.

The two aggravated battery charges are Class 3 felonies, punishable by two to five years in prison and fines up to $25,000, if convicted.

Solache Navarette is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 4.