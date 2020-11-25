Downers Grove police investigate Maple Avenue carjacking

DOWNERS GROVE - Downers Grove Police on Monday responded to a report of a carjacking that occurred at about 10:40 p.m. in the 300 block of Maple Avenue.

The driver said that while she was parked, at least two men approached her silver 2017 Toyota Camry.

One of the men opened the door and forcibly removed her from the vehicle. The offenders fled the scene in the vehicle and were last seen traveling eastbound on Maple Avenue, according to police.

One offender was described as approximately 20 to 30 years old wearing a gray jacket and a gray hat. The driver did not suffer any injuries and no weapons were displayed during the incident, police said.

Downers Grove Chief Shanon Gillette reminds everyone to not place themselves at further risk by attempting to resist someone who is demanding that property be relinquished. Members of the public should remain alert and be aware of their surroundings at all times.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Downers Grove Police Department at 630-434-5600.