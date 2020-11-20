A woman in her 40s dies from COVID-19 Friday as DeKalb County sets new highest single-day record with 125 more cases

Another DeKalb County resident has died from complications due to the novel coronavirus, according to the DeKalb County Health Department on Friday, the same day the county recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases to date in a 24-hour period.

The death, a woman in her 40s, marks the 45th local death from COVID-19. Also on Friday, another 125 residents were reported positive for the viral respiratory disease, shattering the previous record of 115 cases reported in a single day.

As of Friday, 4,518 residents in the county have contracted the disease, while another 546 have recovered this week, according to the health department.

In total, 2,502 residents have recovered, while the positivity rate in the county rose to 15.6%.

The death Friday was not connected to any long-term care facility, according to the health department.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in the county dropped to 14.8%, down from 15.1% the day prior, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health which reports on a three-day lag. The positivity rate for Region 1, which includes DeKalb, remained dropped to 19.0%, down 0.9% from the day prior.

Available ICU beds were cut in half as of Thursday, according to the IDPH, which reports there are only 33 beds our of 178 available in the entire region, and 208 out of 346 ventilators.

Of the new cases, 22 were in residents 19 or younger, 23 in their 20s, 18 in their 30s, 19 in their 40s, 23 in their 50s, 11 in their 60s, six in their 70s and three in their 80s or older.

One of the new cases was reported at DeKalb County Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

By the numbers

To date, there remain seven long-term care facilities in outbreak mode in DeKalb County.

Lincolnshire Place in Sycamore reports 15 cases (six in staff, nine in residents). DeKalb County Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in DeKalb reports 24 cases (23 in staff and one in a resident), Oak Crest-DeKalb Area Retirement Center in DeKalb reports 38 cases (21 in staff and 17 in residents and one death), Bethany Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in DeKalb reports 24 cases (21 in staff, three residents), Pine Acres Rehabilitation and Living Center reports two cases (one each in a resident and employee), Prairie Crossing Living and Rehabilitation Center in Shabbona reports five cases (four in staff and one in a resident), and Heritage Woods in DeKalb reports five cases (three in staff and two in residents).

In total, there are 753 cases in residents 19 or younger, 1,119 in their 20s, 643 in their 30s, 659 in their 40s, 606 in their 50s, 370 in their 60s, 197 in their 70s and 171 in their 80s or older.

To date, there have been 26 deaths reported in DeKalb County residents in their 80s, six in their 70s, five in their 60s, four in their 50s, two in their 40s, one in their 30s and an infant.

According to county data, the city of DeKalb reports between 2,036 and 2,040 cases. There are between 901 and 905 cases in Sycamore, 386 and 390 in Sandwich and Plano (listed as one region on the site), 376 and 380 cases in Genoa, 216 and 220 cases in Cortland, 116 and 120 cases in Kirkland, 106 and 110 in Kingston, 96 and 100 cases in Hinckley, 61 and 65 in Malta, 66 and 70 in Somonauk, 41 and 45 in Waterman, 31 and 35 in Shabbona and Maple Park, 11 and 15 in Clare and six and 10 in Esmond. Lee, Leland, Marengo and Earlville each report between one and five cases.

Cases on the DeKalb County website list residents that only live within the county lines for a municipality, while the Illinois Department of Public Health website lists everyone within a certain ZIP code. Numbers also may vary because of data lags.

Zip code data was not readily available on the IDPH website Friday afternoon, but will be updated when it is. The following zip code data is from Thursday:

The 60115 ZIP code, including DeKalb, had 1,934 cases reported and 29,084 tests administered (a positivity rate of 6.6%); the 60178 ZIP code, including Sycamore, had 885 cases and 10,766 tests (8.2%); the 60548 ZIP code, including Sandwich, had 557 cases and 6,720 tests (8.2%); the 60111 ZIP code, including Clare, reported 12 cases and 131 tests (9.1%); the 60112 ZIP code, including Cortland, had 207 cases and 2,350 tests (8.8%); the 60135 ZIP code, including Genoa, had 348 cases and 3,475 tests (10%); the 60145 ZIP code, including Kingston, had 101 cases and 950 tests (10.6%); the 60146 ZIP code, including Kirkland, had 126 cases and 1,329 tests (9.4%); the 60520 ZIP code, including Hinckley, had 91 cases and 1,225 tests (7.4%); the 60550 ZIP code, including Shabbona, had 33 cases and 810 tests (4.0%); the 60150 ZIP code, including Malta, had 55 cases and 777 tests (7.0%); the 60151 ZIP code, including parts of Maple Park in both DeKalb and Kane counties, had 149 cases and 1,739 tests (8.5%); the 60556 ZIP code, including Waterman, had 40 cases and 698 tests (5.7%).

The IDPH reported 634,395 people in Illinois have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday, while 11,304 people have died statewide. There have been 9,588,698 tests performed.

Gov. JB Pritzker on Tuesday announced that starting Friday, the entire state will be moved to Tier 3 mitigation measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19. DeKalb County’s health region, Region 1, has been under enhanced mitigations since Oct. 3. Under the new restrictions from the state, each of the individual 11 health care regions can have eased restrictions independently if metrics improve. The region’s rate has not dropped below 8% since mitigations went into effect, so restrictions will remain until otherwise stated by the IDPH.