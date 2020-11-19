Geneva city offices to close to public beginning Friday

GENEVA – Geneva’s city facilities will be closed to the public starting Friday, Nov. 20 as the state moves to the “Restore Illinois” Tier 3 COVID-19 mitigation plan. The city will continue to provide public safety and essential services to the community, according to a news release.

Geneva residents are encouraged to use electronic services to conduct city business. Utility bill payments can be paid online at www.geneva.il.us; over the phone by calling the Finance Department at 630-232-0854; U.S. mail; or deposited in dropboxes (no cash please) located at City Hall, the Finance Department and both fire stations.

Residents should call 911 in an emergency. Non-emergency issues can be submitted online by clicking the “Report A Concern” button on the city’s website, or by calling Geneva City Hall at 630-232-7494. A city staff directory also is available online.

The front lobby of the Geneva Police Department, 20 Police Plaza; and the city’s Building Division, 109 James St. (south side of City Hall) will remain open to the public. All visitors are required to wear a face covering and complete a screening questionnaire prior to admittance to any City building.

The Geneva City Council and city advisory board meetings are being conducted virtually with a small contingency participating at City Hall. Visitors are welcome, however, physical attendance may be limited with gatherings being restricted to 10 people, per the Tier 3 mitigation plan.

City Council, Committee of the Whole, Historic Preservation Commission, and Planning & Zoning Commission meetings will air live on Geneva Broadcast Network and also can be watched on the city’s YouTube channel. The city has posted guidelines online for public participation at upcoming meetings.