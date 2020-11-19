Fox River Grove man accused of messaging juvenile on dating app faces child pornography charges, police say

Police on Wednesday arrested a 37-year-old Fox River Grove man accused of messaging and asking for sexually explicit images from a juvenile on a dating app.

Shawn M. Davy is charged with solicitation of child pornography and possession of child pornography. The most serious charge, solicitation of child pornography, is a felony typically punishable by four to 15 years in prison.

Investigators with the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois Attorney General’s Office and Genoa Police Department used a warrant to search Davy’s house Wednesday morning in the 2100 block of Evergreen Avenue, according to a news release.

The Genoa Police Department began its investigation in February and contacted the Illinois Attorney General’s Office for assistance, according to the release. Officials were investigating messages exchanged between an adult and a juvenile victim on a dating app.

Davy was subsequently identified as a suspect who lived within the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office's jurisdiction. He's accused of messaging the juvenile and asking for sexually explicit images, according to the release.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 815-334-4750.