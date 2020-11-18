Geneva Public Library closes to public, will offer pick-up service

GENEVA – The Geneva Public Library will close for indoor services, and offer drive-thru pick-up and online services only beginning Friday.

According to a news release, patrons can visit gpld.org to place holds to pick-up from the contactless drive-thru window Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Patrons can also find storytimes, book talks, crafts and more to do online.

Patrons can get answers to technology questions by emailing iTeam@gpld.org to set up an online appointment via phone or video.

In addition, patrons can check out technology equipment and tools such as an iPad, WiFi hotspot, projector and much more at gpld.org/tech-to-go, and create unique, customized 3D objects to enjoy or give as gifts with a Dremel 3D45 3D printer - get started at gpld.org/3d-printing, the release stated.

Library staff will continue to serve the public via email at geneva.library@gpld.org , and by phone at 630-232-0780. Staff can help patrons place holds, sign up for online programs, assist with accounts and more. All fees have also been waived.

Visit the library’s website or Facebook page for more updates.