Letter to the Editor: Morris residents should be proud of their town

I recently spent quite some time in Morris. The cause for my being here was sad, in that I was staying with my dying brother, but this trying time was greatly softened by the friendliness and loveliness of your city.

My impression was well beyond surprise, approaching incredulousness at what a special place Morris is. Every single person I came into contact with (which was quite a number considering the circumstances) was openly friendly and helpful, and I daily became more and more struck by the beauty and neatness of Morris, and by the preservation and interest of your downtown.

It got to the point where I started asking people if they knew what a special place this is. They all said they did, but I kept wondering if they really knew. You should all be proud of what you have here, and I wish you all well in the future.

Don Bolin