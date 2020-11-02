February 26, 2024
Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky returns in ‘Taysom Hill role’

By Sean Hammond
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky tries to out-run Saints linebacker Alex Anzalone Sunday during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky tries to out-run Saints linebacker Alex Anzalone Sunday during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

CHICAGO – Mitch Trubisky is back, sort of.

The Bears quarterback returned to the field Sunday for the first time since he was benched in favor of Nick Foles during a Week 3 comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons.

On a 1st-and-10 in the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field, Trubisky entered the game, took a direct snap and ran for a 3-yard gain. Trubisky promptly ran back to the sideline while Foles returned to the quarterback position.

Coach Matt Nagy and the Bears appeared to use Trubisky in a similar fashion to how Sean Payton and the Saints use backup quarterback Taysom Hill.

As the Saints did a few times Sunday, Hill frequently enters the game to take direct snaps and run in short-yardage situations. Hill will often be a decoy, too. Hill caught a touchdown pass from starting quarterback Drew Brees on Sunday.

This was the first time the Bears used Trubisky in such a manner. It resulted in a modest gain, but it's a role that a quarterback built like Trubisky might find some success in. As a quarterback, Trubisky is at his best when he’s creating with his feet. He’s got the mobility to have a similar impact as Hill.

“A lot of credit to Mitch,” Nagy said. “He’s done a really good job in his role that he’s in right now. It’s a weapon for us to use his legs, and then obviously be able to throw the ball as well. That’s something that we’re looking at and every game could be a little bit different, but it’s something that teams have to prepare for.”

