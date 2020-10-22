Walnut man killed in head-on crash

DEER GROVE – A Walnut man was killed Wednesday in a head-on crash near state Route 40, according to the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department.

At 5:37 p.m. Wednesday, Whiteside County Deputies were dispatched to state Route 40 at the Green River Bridge north of Osage Road for a two-vehicle crash with injuries.

Alan E. Thompson, 49, of Deer Grove, was driving northbound on state Route 40 he he crossed the center line into the southbound lane striking Timothy D. Gonigam, 58, of Walnut, head-on, according to a news release.

Gonigam was pronounced dead at the scene and Thompson was transported to CGH Medical Center for serious injuries. Thompson was later transferred to OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.

Deputies were assisted on scene by Walnut Fire and EMS, Manlius Fire Department, Yorktown Fire Department, CGH EMS, and Johnson’s Towing.