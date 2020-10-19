Pritzker extends mitigation restrictions for Region 1, which includes Sauk Valley, DeKalb Co.

Gov. JB Pritzker extended mitigation restrictions for Region 1 until Nov. 14 and warned that the state is now in a new wave of the virus.

Region 1, which includes the Sauk Valley, Rockford and DeKalb, has been under stricter mitigation restrictions since Oct. 3 following a steady rise in cases.

Restrictions include prohibiting indoor service at restaurants and bars and limiting gatherings to 25 people or 25% of room capacity. The restrictions do not apply to schools.

Those measures were re-issued and extended through Nov. 14 through the governor's executive order Friday following two weeks of positivity rates continuing to increase in the region.

Region 1 has reached a rolling average positivity rate of 11.1%. County rates include 11% in Whiteside County, 10.5% in Lee County, 7.9% in Ogle County, 8% in DeKalb County and 10.4% in Winnebago County.

"Every region of this state has started to move in the wrong direction," Pritzker said during a Monday news conference. "Cases, positivity rates, hospitalizations and deaths are rising statewide."

Region 5 in Southern Illinois will join Region 1 under enhanced mitigations beginning Thursday after the region's positivity rate stayed above 8% for three consecutive days.

Regions 7 and 8 are nearing meeting the criteria for tighter restrictions.

Pritzker said he realizes the mitigations are problematic for small businesses and local economies, but the "virus does not seem to want to take this in account" and bars and restaurants are areas where they're seeing spread.

He pointed to the Business Interruption Grants Program through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity as an option for businesses to get some economic relief.

Pritzker and IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike emphasized the importance of following health guidelines to curb the spread of the virus, including wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands, limiting gatherings and getting tested as well as demanding action from local health departments and officials.

"Following public health recommendations will bring our numbers down and save our economy and let more of our kids go to school," Pritzker said.

The governor also said the state is entering a resurgence of the virus, and it's a grave concern going into the holiday season when people might drop their guard.

"Here in Illinois, it looks like a new wave could be upon us," he said.

Region 1 includes Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties.