Two Texas men charged in Chick-fil-A robberies

Two Texans have been charged with the Oct. 14 robbery of Chick-fil-A restaurants in Wheaton and Lombard.

Roosevelt Hart, 26, and Henry Wilson, 25, both of Houston, appeared in DuPage County Bond Court Friday where Judge Brian Telander set bond at $250,000. Both men have been charged with two counts of burglary.

Wheaton police at about 3:49 a.m. Oct. 14 were dispatched to the Chick-fil-A restaurant located at 301 East Loop Road, where they saw a shattered window on the west side of the building. Officers allegedly found Hart and Wilson inside the restaurant attempting to break into the safe using a blow torch, according to a DuPage State's Attorney's Office news release.

When officers gave commands to the defendants, they barricaded themselves inside the store for approximately 10 minutes before surrendering.

Hart and Wilson were later identified as suspects in a similar robbery at a Chick-fil-A located at 717 E. Butterfield Road, Lombard, approximately 30 minutes earlier.

“It is alleged that within half an hour, Mr. Hart and Mr. Roosevelt burglarized two Chick-fil-A locations in DuPage County,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “The quick response displayed by all those who assisted in this matter exemplifies DuPage County law enforcement’s commitment to public safety. I commend the Wheaton Police Department not only for their swift response but also for the professionalism displayed in this matter which resulted in the suspects’ peaceful surrender.”

“Tremendous police work was demonstrated by the officers involved” Wheaton Chief of Police Bill Murphy said in the release. “Their quick actions provided the suspects with no option but to surrender. Once again, multiple DuPage County agencies worked together with Bob Berlin’s office to remove criminals from our communities.”

“I would like to thank our colleagues in law enforcement for putting an abrupt end to what appeared to be a crime spree in the making,” Lombard Police Chief Roy Newton said in the release. “I would also like to thank the State’s Attorney’s Office for securing the appropriate charges against these two defendants.”

Hart’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 19, and Wilson’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 26. Both men will face a source-of-funds hearing at their next appearance.