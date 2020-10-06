For second day in a row, a DeKalb County man dies from COVID-19 as 14 new cases reported

The DeKalb County Health Department on Tuesday reported another death due to complications from the novel coronavirus as well as 14 new cases of the respiratory illness.

The death was a man in his 80s, although was not reported to be connected to any of the longterm care facilities listed on the county website. There were no new cases reported at any of the four facilities in outbreak mode, Prairie Crossing Living and Rehabilitation Center in Shabbona, Oak Crest-DeKalb Area Retirement Center in DeKalb, DeKalb County Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in DeKalb and Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion in Sandwich.

With Tuesday's announcement, the death toll rose to 41. To date, 24 deaths were in residents 80 or older, and 28 of them are connected to long-term care facilities.

The total case count reached 1,820.

Of the new cases, one was in a resident under 20, two were in their 20s, five in their 30s, four in their 40s, one in their 50s and two in their 60s.

The county's health region entered mitigation last week, with restaurants and bars prohibited from allowing indoor dining for at least two weeks.

Region 1, which includes DeKalb, Sauk Valley and Rockford, reported a seven-day rolling test positivity rate of 8.5% for the second straight day. The region needs three days in a row after a 14-day monitoring period of under 6.5% in the rolling average to have the new mitigation lifted.

According to the Illinois Public Health Department’s daily county testing data, which is on a three-day lag, DeKalb County had a rolling positivity rate of 7.0% on Friday.

In total in the county, 308 cases have been reported among residents younger than 20, 537 in their 20s, 246 in their 30s, 248 in their 40s, 192 in their 50s, 119 in their 60s, 82 in their 70s and 89 in their 80s or older.

According to county data, the city of DeKalb reports between 966 to 970 cases. There are between 241 to 245 cases in Sycamore; 176 and 180 in Sandwich; 131 and 135 cases in Genoa; 81 and 85 cases in Cortland; 31 and 35 in Hinckley, Kirkland and Kingston; 26 and 30 in Somonauk; 21 and 25 cases in Malta; 16 to 20 in Waterman; and 11 and 15 in Maple Park and Shabbona. Esmond, Leland and Earlville each report between one and five cases.

Cases listed on the county site are for those only occurring within the county; for instance, the Maple Park numbers only count residents who reside in DeKalb County.

The IDPH lists cases and tests performed by ZIP code, while the county health department lists cases by municipality. Numbers vary between state and health departments because of data lags.

The 60115 ZIP code, including DeKalb, had 920 cases reported and 16,083 tests administered (a positivity rate of 5.7%); the 60178 ZIP code, including Sycamore, had 241 cases and 6,146 tests (3.9%); the 60548 ZIP code, including Sandwich, had 4,228 tests and 262 cases (6.2%); the 60112 ZIP code, including Cortland, had 83 cases and 1,372 tests (6.0%); the 60135 ZIP code, including Genoa, had 128 cases and 2,049 tests (6.2%).

The 60145 ZIP code, including Kingston, had 29 cases and 535 tests (5.5%); the 60146 ZIP code, including Kirkland, had 39 cases and 753 tests (5.2%); the 60520 ZIP code, including Hinckley, had 33 cases and 749 tests (4.4%); the 60550 ZIP code, including Shabbona, had 15 cases and 620 tests (2.4%); the 60151 ZIP code, including parts of Maple Park in both DeKalb and Kane counties, had 45 cases and 1,042 tests (4.4%); and the 60556 ZIP code, including Waterman, had 17 cases and 452 tests (3.6%).

The IDPH reported 305,011 people in Illinois have tested positive for COVID-19, while 8,836 people have died statewide. The number of tests performed rose to 5,974,469. The site also lists statewide recovery rates, calculated by recovered cases divided by the sum of recovered cases and dead cases. The statewide recovery rate remained at 96%.