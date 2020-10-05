Chicago man faces felony charges after reportedly throwing loaded pistol at cops

CLARENDON HILLS - Bond was set at $200,000 Monday for a Chicago man currently on probation charged with possession of a loaded pistol with a 30-round extended magazine.

Kobe Mayers, 20, of the 7500 block of South Calumet Avenue, has been charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release. He also faces one count of misdemeanor resisting a police officer.

On Oct. 4, at approximately 7:40 a.m., Clarendon Hills police responded to a call of suspicious person near Holmesand Harris avenues. Upon arrival, police allegedly observed three men, one of which was later identified as Mayer, in the area.

As police approached, the men fled the scene on foot and one of the men threw a loaded 9 mm pistol with an extended 30-round magazine at the officers. Following a brief chase, Mayers was taken into custody and charged, according to the release.

“It is alleged that Mr. Mayers, a convicted felon currently on probation out of Cook County for unlawful use of a weapon, was in possession of a loaded weapon with a 30-round extended magazine,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. “Mr. Mayers’ violent past actions however, prohibit him from being in possession of any firearm, let alone one with an extended magazine.”

The investigation into the matter continues.

“I feel it is important to recognize the community members who reported the suspicious activity of these individuals,” Clarendon Hills Chief of Police Paul Dalen said in a statement. “This type of vigilance enabled responding Clarendon Hills officers, with the assistance of Willowbrook officers, to place these individuals into custody. Also, I would like to thank the Oakbrook, Hinsdale, Willowbrook and Westmont police departments for their quick response and assistance.”

Mayers’ next court appearance is scheduled for Nov.4. If convicted, he faces a penalty of between two to 10 years in prison.