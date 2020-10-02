Construction on Cary’s new municipal center to start next week

The storm basin located across from the Goddard School will be the new location of the Cary Police Department and Village Hall, as seen on Thursday in Cary. (Matthew Apgar)

Cary is starting construction on its new Village Hall and police station next week, the village announced on its website.

On Sept. 29, the village had a groundbreaking ceremony for the new municipal center.

As previously reported by the Northwest Herald, a new municipal center is being built because, according to both Cary Mayor Mark Kownick and Police Chief Patrick Finlon, the current Village Hall and police department building, at 655 Village Hall Drive, is not “purpose-built,” causing various inefficiencies for staff and residents.

In addition, renovating the current facility would cost an estimated $11.8 million to $12,8 million. Building the new facility, which is to be located at 755 Georgetown Drive, is estimated to cost between $9.7 million and $10.4 million.

Kownick has previously said existing revenue that will be used to pay for the new facility, and there will be no tax increase used to pay for it.

The Village Board approved a contract with FGM Architects for $750,000 last year, with a 10% contingency for “unexpected changes” in the scope of the project, for a total maximum budget of $825,000.

In FGM Architects’ concept plan for the new building, when people walk through the front door, the village’s finance, administration and development office would be on one side, with a secured entrance to get to the police department on the other side. In the middle would be the entrance to the Village Board room.

Village officials hope to have the projected completed in 2021.