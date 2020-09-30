Letter: Supporting Keefe for McHenry County Circuit Clerk

To the Editor:

I have worked in the McHenry County Circuit Clerk’s Office for 15 years with both circuit clerk candidates and fully support the re-election of Katherine M. Keefe. The circuit clerk is the recordkeeper of the courts, a job that requires accuracy and attention to detail as well as excellent communication skills.

In my position, I communicate daily with court patrons and attorneys at the counter, in courtrooms, over the phone or electronically. Our office is frequently complimented for the exceptional customer service we provide.

Kathy’s extensive knowledge and leadership is responsible for that. She continues to improve training and technology which allows us to work more efficiently to provide you, the taxpayer, better customer service.

Katherine Keefe and our office are well known for being a leader in innovation. We have had visitors from other counties, states and even the country of Uganda come to see our operations.

Many are impressed that McHenry County court records are updated the same day of court and can be viewed on the circuit clerk’s website. Because of Kathy’s forward thinking, our office was one of the first in Illinois to offer the electronic filing of court documents years before the Illinois Supreme Court made it mandatory.

She is always preparing for the constantly changing statutory and judicial mandates in an effort to maintain the high level of customer service the circuit clerk provides.

These are just a few reasons why Katherine M. Keefe is the right person for the job.

Jill Gieseke

Genoa