Man involved in shootout on Joliet’s East Side: cops

A man was arrested after he was involved in a shootout on the East Side of Joliet, police said.

About 3:30 p.m. Saturday, officers went to the area of Collins and Jackson streets in response to a report of shots fired, according to a Joliet police news release.

While the officers were on scene, they learned of a hit-and-run incident that occurred near Franklin and Benton streets, police said.

“Officers determined that occupants of a gray Chevrolet Impala fired shots at a gray pickup truck, which also returned fire,” police said.

During the shooting, the Impala struck a parked vehicle and then fled the area without stopping, police said.

“It appeared no individuals were struck by gunfire,” police said.

Officers then found a gray Impala with heavy front-end damage and what appeared to be bullet holes in the front windshield, police said.

John Hernandez, 18, of the 200 block of Duncan Street in Joliet, was on scene with the vehicle and he indicated he drove it, police said.

The vehicle was searched and officers recovered a handgun under the center console, police said. Officers checked the serial number on the handgun and it was determined that it was stolen, police said.

Hernandez was taken into custody and transported to the Joliet Police Department, police said. He then “made statements indicating that he possessed the handgun and was involved in the shooting,” police said.

Hernandez was taken to the Will County jail, where he is being held on a $100,000 bond. He will need to post $10,000 for his release from jail.