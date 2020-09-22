Oregon Police Reports: September 24, 2020

Oregon Police Chief Shawn Melville reports the following police activity.

Sept. 14

Michael D. Fritz, 24, of Machesney Park, was issued a citation at 12:40 a.m. for speeding, 46 mph in a 30 mph zone. This violation occurred in the 400 block of N. 4th Street.

At 8:09 a.m., police investigated a two-vehicle traffic crash in the 300 block of S. 5th Street involving a 2009 Chevrolet driven by Isabella G. Olalde, 17, of Mt. Morris, who struck a parked 2013 Ford owned by Elizabeth T. Priller, 40, of Oregon. No citations were issued.

Sept. 16

Damian Jacobson, 20, of Oregon, was arrested at 4:34 p.m. on an outstanding Ogle County warrant for failure to appear on a traffic offense. Jacobson was transported to the Ogle County Jail.

At 5:12 p.m., police investigated a two-vehicle traffic crash in the parking lot of Jay’s Drive In, 107 W. Washington St., Oregon, where a 2005 Chevrolet driven by Amanda S. Wehrman, 30, of Oregon, struck a parked 2010 Jeep belonging to Darin J. DeHaan, 47, of Oregon. No citations were issued.

Elijah D. Whipple, 26, of Byron, was arrested at 11:05 p.m. for driving while under the influence of drugs. Whipple was also cited for improper lane usage. These violations occurred in the 100 block of W. Washington Street.

Sept. 17

Melisa L. Carreno, 34, of Oregon, was arrested at 6:16 p.m. on an outstanding Ogle County warrant for driving while license suspended. Carreno was transported to the Ogle County Jail.

Sept. 20

Matthew A. McKenzie, 52, of Oregon, was arrested at 8:45 p.m. on an outstanding Ogle County warrant for failure to appear on a traffic charge. McKenzie was transported to the Ogle County Jail.

Vernice J. Scott, 41, of Rockford, was arrested at 9:29 p.m. for no valid driver’s license. Scott was also issued citations for speeding, 45 mph in a 30 mph zone, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Scott was transported to the Ogle County Jail. These violations occurred in the 100 block of S. 4th Street.

Four parking citation and six verbal warning issued Sept. 14-20.

Please note: Any arrests listed are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

General calls for service through dispatch Sept. 14-20

Checking a Subject/Vehicle 5

Citizen Complaints 8

Citizen Assist/Civil Problem 13

Assist EMS/Other Dept. 3

Disturbance/Domestic Battery 3

911 Hang-up/Open Line 5

Lockout Vehicle/Building 3

Open Door/Window 1

Ordinance Violations 4

Traffic Stops 11