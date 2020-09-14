DeKalb County police reports for Sept. 16, 2020

Note to readers: Information in police reports is obtained from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and city police departments. Individuals listed in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

DeKalb city

Michele L. Cotner, 46, was charged Wednesday, Sept. 9, with domestic battery and reckless driving.

Oknemesha O. Hughes, 47, was charged Wednesday, Sept. 9, with battery.

Adale Cross, 27, was charged Wednesday, Sept. 9, with resisting a police officer and Friday, Sept. 11, with theft.

Jajuan Louis Frierson, 36, was charged Wednesday, Sept. 9, with criminal damage to government property and arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Shanice Randolph, 26, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 9, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Darius J. Glaze, 22, was charged Wednesday, Sept. 9, with domestic battery.

Xzavier C. Talley, 47, was charged Wednesday, Sept. 9, with domestic battery.

Thomas D. Wilson, 26, was arrested Thursday, Sept. 10, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Miranda M. Grocesley, 34, was charged Thursday, Sept. 10, with criminal damage to property.

Kevin L. Anderson, 39, was charged Friday, Sept. 11, with domestic battery.

Terrence L. Craft, 34, was charged Friday, Sept., 11, with theft.

Lesley A. Yednick, 48, was charged Friday, Sept. 11, with domestic battery.

Tia M. Gentry, 33, was charged Saturday, Sept. 12, with aggravated battery.

Darrius J. Epps, 21, was charged Saturday, Sept. 12, with domestic battery.

Taviris D. Paul, 27, was arrested Saturday, Sept. 12, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Joshua W. Becker, 24, was arrested Sunday, Sept. 13, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Vannezza Lee Ybarra, 27, was charged Sunday, Sept. 13, with child endangerment.

Austin J. Ahlbach, 23, was charged Monday, Sept. 14, with aggravated cruel treatment of animals.

Shannon D. Helton, 34, was arrested Monday, Sept. 14, on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

Richard W. Jarosz, 51, was charged Monday, Sept. 14, with battery.

Malik R. Jones, 23, was charged Monday, Sept. 14, with criminal trespass to land.

Rebecca M. Garcia, 24, was charged Monday, Sept. 14, with intimidation.

Ismael A. McFall, 18, was charged Monday, Sept. 14, with burglary and theft.

DeKalb County Sheriff

Adam J. Satterfield, 42, of the 100 block of South Illini Street, Shabbona, was charged Saturday, Sept. 12, with domestic battery.

Sycamore

Sean Patrick Messitt, 57, of DeKalb, was charged Friday, Sept. 4, with violation orders of protection, domestic battery, resisting a police officer, and arrested on a warrant.

Robert L. Cook, 30, of the 100 block of North Main Street, Rochelle, was charged Saturday, Sept. 12, with driving under the influence.

Bradley C. Nemec, 49, of the first block of West Lenz Road, Elgin, was charged Saturday, Sept. 12, with aggravated driving under the influence, aggravated driving on a revoked license, improper lane usage and driving in the wrong lane.