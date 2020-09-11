Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force names new chairman

Will County Deputy Chief Dan Jungles has been named the new chairman of the Will-Grundy Major Crimes Task Force.

Jungles replaces Ken Kroll, who is the Romeoville police chief.

The task force consists of local, county and state police officers “who are available to assist or handle major crimes to any law enforcement agency that has participating members in the force,” according to a Will County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The task force began in 2009 and was designed to “direct critical police resources toward the investigation of a major crime, such as a mass shooting or a complex murder investigation, immediately after one occurs,” according to a Will County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

The task force recently assisted Crest Hill police with the investigation of the murder of William Spruell, 21, on April 24 in the parking lot of a Taco Bell. Dwight Watkins, 23, has been charged with Spruell’s murder.

The task force investigated the death of Eric Lurry, 37, after his arrest by Joliet police Jan. 28.

The Will County Coroner’s Office determined Lurry’s death was an “accident due to heroin, fentanyl and cocaine intoxication,” and Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow said his death “did not result directly from any action or inaction” by the officers at the scene.

The task force also has investigated Joliet police officer Ryan Killian’s fatal shooting of Nakia Smith, 44, on May 27, 2019, and Joliet police Detective Aaron Bandy’s fatal shooting of Bruce Carter, 38, on Feb. 6, 2019. Glasgow determined both shootings were justified.