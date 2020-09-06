Dennis Gardeck, Chris Streveler make Arizona Cardinals’ 53-man roster

The Arizona Cardinals have two players who grew up in Crystal Lake on their roster.

Quarterback Chris Streveler, a 2013 Marian Central graduate, was named to the Cardinals’ 53-man roster for the first time Saturday. Linebacker Dennis Gardeck, a 2013 Crystal Lake South grad, made the roster for a third time.

Streveler played two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, who won the Canadian Football League’s Grey Cup championship last season. Streveler was the Blue Bombers’ backup, but gave Winnipeg an extra threat when he was on the field with his running ability. The Cardinals signed him in February.

Several NFL teams saw Streveler (6-foot-1, 216 pounds) as a player who might provide offenses some versatility, in the same way New Orleans uses backup quarterback Taysom Hill, who is sometimes used at quarterback and also lines up as a receiver.

Coincidentally, Streveler and Gardeck played Little League baseball together around age 12 with the Lake in the Hills Thunder. Streveler was the Northwest Herald Football Player of the Year in 2011 and 2012.

Gardeck (6-0, 232) has found his niche as a backup linebacker and a special teams standout. He scored a touchdown his rookie season when he recovered a blocked punt in the end zone against Green Bay.