Grundy County indictments: Aug. 22, 2020

The Grundy County State’s Attorney’s Office has released the following felony grand jury indictments. The public is advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Zhenia Buttry, 29, of Verona, was indicted for the unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a class 3 felony.

Ricky Byrnes, 56, of Yorkville, was indicted for driving while revoked, a class 3 felony.

Sky Corsini, 35, of East Brooklyn, was indicted for the unlawful possession of cocaine, a class 4 felony.

Michael Crane, 37, of Morris, was indicted for the unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, a class 2 felony.

Derek Derbas, 36, of Braidwood, was indicted for the unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a class 3 felony.

Terrie Gallegos, 42, of Coal City, was indicted for the unlawful possession of cocaine and heroin, both class 4 felonies.

Lance Harris, 32, of Chicago, was indicted for burglary, a class 2 felony.

Artemius Hunter, 28, of Springfield, was indicted for driving while revoked, a class 4 felony.

Sankyta Jones, 33, of Chicago, was indicted for burglary, a class 2 felony.

Jerry Kramer, 56, of Mazon, was indicted for driving while revoked, a class 4 felony.

Gaetano Mazzamuto, 29, of Reddick, was indicted for the unlawful possession of cocaine, a class 4 felony.

Carlos Ortiz, 22, of Wilmington, was indicted for the unlawful possession of buprenorphine, a class 4 felony.

Brian Robbins, 19, of Morris, was indicted for the unlawful possession of heroin, a class 4 felony.

Ramirez Rodriguez III, 49, of Bolingbrook, was indicted for driving while revoked, a class 2 felony; and for the unlawful possession of cocaine, a class 4 felony.

Roberto Rodriguez, 66, of Coal City, was indicted for aggravated driving while under the influence, a class 1 felony; and for driving while revoked, a class 4 felony.

Dennis Turner, 46, of Mazon, was indicted for the unlawful possession of cocaine, a class 4 felony.

Tonya Veenstra, 45, of Wilmington, was indicted for driving while revoked, a class 3 felony.

Kelsey Venecia, 32, of Verona, was indicted for the unlawful possession of cocaine, a class 4 felony.